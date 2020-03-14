Station changes cancellation policies, ramps up cleaning amid virus impact

Red Rock Resorts, which operates 20 regional casinos in the Las Vegas regional market, has upgraded various policies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Red Rock Resorts, which operates 20 regional casinos in the Las Vegas regional market, has upgraded various policies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Customers can cancel hotel room reservations up to 24 hours in advance with no penalty, compared with the standard 72 hour policy. Tickets for concerts and entertainment events scheduled between March 13 and April 30 can also be cancelled at point of sale for a full refund.

The Las Vegas-based company said it would also be enhancing its cleaning and health safety standards in a Friday letters to staff and guests.

Slot machines, surfaces and public touch points — like door handles, elevator buttons and ATM machines — are cleaned “multiple times throughout the day.” Cards and table dice will also be changed or replaced regularly.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout back-of-house areas and public areas, and the properties’ air circulation has been amplified.

“We continue to work closely with the (Southern Nevada Health District) and (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to keep guests and team members safe,” said Station Casinos COO Bob Finch in a Friday letter to guests.

Staff will be instructed each day on the correct way to sanitize heads, and are instructed to wash hands before and after eating and before returning to a work area. There is also enhanced training on all food safety standards.

If a staff member is sick or demonstrating health symptoms that could impact others, they will be prohibited from coming to work. If they are diagnosed with a confirmed COVID-19 case, they would be placed on medical leave of absence immediately and paid during their recovery period.

The company would “address team member paid leave requests in excess of five days on a case by case basis,” according to a letter to staff.

Station Casinos’ healthcare insurer, United Health Care, has waived all member cost-sharing for COVID-19 diagnostic testing provided at approved locations, including co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles.

Red Rock Resorts shares closed up 7.8 percent on Friday to $8.80.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.