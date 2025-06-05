Station to charge fee for premium fireworks viewing areas at 3 resorts

Three Station Casinos properties will offer special viewing areas with music and giveaways during Fourth of July celebrations.

Fireworks go off above Green Valley Ranch on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Station Casinos’ free Fourth of July fireworks displays at three of the company’s Southern Nevada resorts will have special viewing areas attendees would have to pay for.

The company announced this week that it will charge $35 per person 12 and older and $10 for children 2-11 for admission to the special viewing areas at Red Rock Resort, Durango and Green Valley Ranch. Children under 2 are free.

The Fireworks by Grucci displays are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. at each location. Premium seating also includes DJ music presentations, the distribution of glowing necklaces and frozen treats. Tickets went on sale Wednesday.

The viewing party at Red Rock Resort begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be on the pool deck with tickets on sale at Red Rock Gift Shop, Talulah G or Plunge.

At Durango, viewing is planned at Bel-Aire Backyard and begins at 7 p.m. with tickets available at Durango’s gift shop. The DJ there will perform between 5 and 10 p.m.

At Green Valley Ranch, the premium area will be at The Backyard starting at 7:30 p.m. A DJ will entertain between 7:30 and 10 p.m. Tickets are available at both gift shops.

An online post erroneously reported Station “will be tracking you down to get paid a $35 viewing fee” for watching the fireworks.

