Steve Wynn files suit to stop release of sexual misconduct report

Former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn has filed a lawsuit attempting to block the public release of an investigative report by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

Steve Wynn speaks at a meeting in 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn has filed a lawsuit attempting to block the public release of an investigative report by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Clark County District Court, names the commission, investigator Karen Wells of the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau, and his former company.

The six-count suit seeks to block the report’s release based on it containing or relying on Steve Wynn’s attorney-client privileged communications from Wynn Resorts’ six-year litigation against former business partner Kazuo Okada. Earlier this year, Wynn Resorts settled the complaint with Okada.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission investigation, begun in January, was spurred by multiple media reports alleging that Steve Wynn engaged in sexual misconduct with dozens of female employees when he was a company executive. Wynn has adamantly denied the allegations.

He resigned as chairman and CEO in February and subsequently sold all his stock interest in the company. In May, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission determined that Wynn was no longer a “qualifier” to hold a gaming license in the state.

The commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau continued its investigation and is due to release the report and conduct an adjudicatory hearing in December to determine if the company and its officers meet state standards to continue holding a license.

Parallel investigations have been conducted by Wynn Resorts’ board of directors and Nevada’s Gaming Control Board.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission said it would fight the lawsuit.

“The MGC is aware of Steve Wynn’s latest legal maneuver,” the statement said. “This development is not surprising as it is consistent with his established litigious tendencies. The commission has retained legal representation in Nevada to mount a vigorous defense against his effort to block the release of our months-long investigatory report and to defend against Mr. Wynn’s baseless claims for damages against the commission and its director of the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau.

“It is our intention to bring this matter to a swift resolution,” the statement said. “The IEB remains focused on its preparations to soon present the Commission with the full extent of its findings.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Steve Wynn Lawsuit by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd