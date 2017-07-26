Steve Wynn says Macau profits could have been even better

Wynn Resorts Ltd. rode a 44.5 percent increase in revenue and boosts in operations at Wynn Macau and in Las Vegas to post second-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Casino resort developer Steve Wynn speaks at the Hospitality Design Exposition and Conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

The Wynn Palace is photographed on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Macau. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The Wynn Palace is photographed on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Macau. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The Wynn Palace is seen during a tour on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Macau. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A Wynn Palace SkyCab moves along the water fountain in front of the hotel on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Macau. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The living room inside one of five Garden Villas at the Wynn Palace is seen during a tour on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Macau. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Construction for a light rail system front of the Wynn Palace on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Macau. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

The Wynn Palace is photographed on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Macau. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Construction for a light rail system in front of the Wynn Palace on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Macau. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. rode a 44.5 percent increase in revenue and boosts in operations at Wynn Macau and in Las Vegas to post second-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The revenue increase to $1.53 billion for the quarter that ended June 30 was primarily attributed to $414.7 million generated by Wynn Palace near the Cotai Strip in Macau, which opened in August.

The average of a survey of 13 Wall Street analysts had projected revenue of $1.45 billion for Las Vegas-based Wynn while the average of a survey of 15 analysts expected earnings per share of $1.14. The company reported adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts of $1.18 per share.

The company also reported it would pay a cash dividend of 50 cents per share on Aug. 22 for shareholders of record as of Aug. 10.

Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn, in a conference call with investors Tuesday afternoon, said his staff is continuing to work on its newest Las Vegas project and that earnings could have been even better in Macau had it not been for frustrating construction projects that keep pedestrians away from Wynn Palace.

Paradise Park coming

In Las Vegas, Wynn said he and his designers are putting the finishing touches on drawings, plans and permits for the $1.5 billion first phase of the Paradise Park project, scheduled to break ground late this year or in early 2018. The project will include a lagoon to host water sports, surrounded by white-sand beaches, a convention facility and new hotel rooms.

Wynn said he is encouraged by receiving inquiries from other developers interested in partnering to build on 140 acres between the existing resort presence and Paradise Road frontage.

“That area is the most precious piece of real estate in the whole resort industry in Las Vegas,” Wynn said. “The conversations I’ve had have been very exciting and gives me a lot of optimism about how we will continue over the next four to five years.”

Wynn also said the company’s newest improvement at the sports book on the north end of the Las Vegas property would be unveiled Friday.

“The entire north end will look different,” he said. “We’ll have a new bar and new VIP seating. None of these hotels stay the same. If you’re not growing, you’re going backward.”

Clark County recently issued a permit for a $500,000 project at the property.

More new attractions

Wynn said freshening attractions is an ongoing practice and that new restaurants are planned at Wynn Palace in Macau prior to Chinese New Year, less than two years after the property opened. He also hinted that he has been in talks with representatives of SJM Holdings Ltd. to connect Wynn Palace with an air-conditioned corridor to Stanley Ho’s newest property.

As well as the company performed in the quarter, Wynn said it could be — and in the future, would be — even better as Wynn Palace deals with construction projects on all four sides of the resort that have discouraged visits from mass-market customers, many of them on foot.

On one side of Wynn Palace is MGM Resorts International’s new Cotai property, expected to open in the fall.

Another neighbor is a new resort project under construction by SJM, the casino company controlled by Ho, owner of the Lisboa, one of Macau’s first casinos. Wynn said an industrial accident that killed a construction worker at the Grand Lisboa Palace, a new project next door to Wynn’s property, has shut the project down for three weeks, but the construction zone still impedes potential visitors.

An elevated transportation system flanks Wynn Palace on two sides and construction is continuing on it. A pedestrian bridge with escalators that will service a station for the people mover may open within four weeks, which would give pedestrians a safe option to cross a busy street and access a gondola station at Wynn Palace.

Wynn said the “rather unique and unprecedented obstacles” is affecting Wynn Palace enough that the company has opted to take some of its hotel rooms offline on weekdays.

“The completion of (the transportation system) will not only be the removal of a negative, but the addition of a positive for the mass market,” Wynn said.

“The mass market is really affected by the physicality of the neighborhood,” he said, “because the mass market has a lot to do with access.”

Wynn said second-quarter results seem to bear out that the opening of Wynn Palace has not cannibalized the company’s Wynn Macau and Encore operations, which showed revenue and cash flow increases over the second quarter of 2016. He said the company considers Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace “one integrated resort in two places.”

Wynn Resorts shares lost ground in after-hours trading Tuesday, down 3.8 percent, $5.23, to $133.75 a share on volume about twice as high as the daily average. Shares flirted with a 52-week high earlier in the session.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.