Steve Wynn suing former casino hairstylist for defamation

Jorgen Nielsen (Facebook photo)

Steve Wynn is suing a former Wynn Las Vegas hairdresser for defamation.

Wynn filed a lawsuit Thursday in Clark Country District Court against Jorgen Nielsen, one of two people to go on the record for the blockbuster Jan. 26 Wall Street Journal article that alleged the casino mogul sexually harassed female employees for decades.

Nielsen was quoted in the Journal article as saying that ‘’everyone was petrified’’ of Wynn. The stylist told the newspaper that he and other employees informed company executives about the harassment, but ‘’nobody was there to help us.’’

The article drew national attention and set off a chain reaction that forced the casino mogul to resign as chairman and chief executive officer on Feb. 6 and sell his $2.1 billion in stock in Wynn Resorts in late March.

‘’In falsely accusing Mr. Wynn of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era, Defendant Nielsen acted with the unlawful purpose of smearing Mr. Wynn and creating workplace issues for Mr. Wynn at a time when he was embroiled in highly contentious and public litigation with his ex- wife, Elaine Wynn,’’ the lawsuit states.

Nielsen’s comment that Wynn chased one of the managers around the salon until she locked herself in the bathroom could not be true because the 76-year old is legally blind and has problems finding someone’s hand to shake, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims Nielsen is the personal hair stylist for Steve Wynn’s ex-wife Elaine Wynn ‘’and has been for years.’’ Steve Wynn had been embroiled in a bitter, six-year battle with his ex-wife over control of Wynn Resorts shares until they settled this month.

Steve Wynn has said he believes Elaine Wynn was behind the WSJ article.

Nielsen and a spokeswoman for Elaine Wynn could not be immediately reached.

