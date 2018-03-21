Steve Wynn to sell shares of Wynn Resorts

Steve Wynn has notified Wynn Resorts that he plans to sell his shares, potentially pre-empting a decision by regulators in Massachusetts and Nevada to force him to do so.

Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas, Feb. 19, 2018. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual misconduct at the company. The civil case was filed Tuesday, March 6, in Clark County, Nev. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

Steve Wynn speaks at a meeting in 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Regulators in Nevada and Massachusetts are investigating claims that Steve Wynn harassed female employees over a period of decades. Wynn strongly denies the sexual harassment charges. If regulators determine the claims make Wynn an “unsuitable licensee,” the businessman may be forced to cut his stake below 5 percent. Their decision may come as early as the end of April.

Wynn owns 12.1 million shares, or 11.8 percent of the company.

“Mr. Wynn disclosed that he intends to sell all or a portion of the common stock controlled by him,” the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday morning. “If he elects to sell any such common stock, he will seek to conduct such sales in an orderly fashion and in cooperation with the company.”

The announcement was expected after a judge last week invalidated a 2012 amended shareholder agreement between Steve Wynn and his ex-wife Elaine Wynn. The agreement prohibited one side from selling their shares without the consent of the other.

Wynn’s stake is valued at $2.2 billion based on Tuesday night’s market close. Elaine Wynn owns 9.5 million shares, valued at about $1.75 billion.

The 76-year old billionaire agreed not to sell more than one-third of his stock, or 4,043,903 shares, in any quarter, according to Wednesday’s filing. Elaine Wyn has no restrictions. She has not stated how or when she will sell her shares.

Wynn Resorts may seek to buy back some or all of the shares owned by the former couple with a combination of cash from operations and debt, Jefferies analyst David Katz said.

The Las Vegas-based company is forecast to have $1.2 billion of cash on its balance sheet by the end of 2018 even after accounting for a $2.4 billion settlement this month with former shareholder Universal Entertainment Corp, the Wall Street analyst said in a note Wednesday morning.

Wynn Resorts is generating between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion in free cash flow a year, giving the company the resources to quickly pay down any debt needed to buy the Wynns’ shares, Katz said. Wynn Resorts would have a debt leverage of 5.2 times by 2019 if it bought all $4 billion worth of shares.

“We still believe Wynn [Resorts] has the resources to redeem the Wynns’ shares,” he said.

Wynn shares fell $3.77, or 2 percent, to $180.55 Wednesday morning.

