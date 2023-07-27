Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end

The Nevada Gaming Commission unanimously approved a settlement agreement with the former chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Disgraced former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn will no longer be involved in gaming in Nevada and is paying a $10 million fine for embarrassing the state’s casino industry following unanimous approval of a settlement with the state by the Nevada Gaming Commission Thursday.

The approved settlement ends a 3½-year dispute between Wynn and the Nevada Gaming Control Board after the board directed the Attorney General’s Office in October 2019 to issue a complaint accusing Wynn of sexual harassment of women employed at the 18-year-old Strip resort.

Wynn has continually denied ever harassing anyone and, when the settlement was reached, could not be reached for comment about it.

The $10 million fine he must pay within three business days is the largest ever assessed against an individual licensee. His former company and executives already have paid more than $65 million in fines to regulatory bodies in Nevada and Massachusetts involving the harassment allegations and the company’s failure to address them.

Wynn, 81, now a resident of Florida, did not attend the commission’s meeting in Carson City. Two of his attorneys attended the hearing but did not address the commission.

Under the terms of the settlement, Wynn did not admit to or deny wrongdoing. He waived a hearing on the matter and will “remain entirely removed from any direct or indirect affiliation, financing, consultation, promotional advertising in any form of media or licensing agreement in the Nevada gaming industry.”

He’s allowed to have casual financial investments in companies of up to 5 percent ownership of a company’s shares.

The Gaming Control Board filed the sexual harassment complaint 1½ years after Wynn resigned his executive roles with Wynn Resorts, divested his financial interest in the company and moved out of a villa in which he resided at the resort in early 2018.

Several publications, including The Wall Street Journal, had reported complaints from female employees about sexual harassment in January 2018, but Wynn repeatedly denied ever harassing anyone. In the weeks following publication of the allegations, Wynn resigned his company positions as well as his role of finance chair for the Republican National Committee.

In February 2019, the Gaming Commission fined Wynn Resorts $20 million — the highest ever assessed against a company in Nevada — for failing to respond to harassment complaints raised by several women. Three months later, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, which at the time was deliberating about granting a license for Wynn Resorts to open Encore Boston Harbor, fined the company $35 million and then-CEO Matt Maddox $500,000 for failing to act on harassment complaints.

Encore Boston Harbor eventually opened in June 2019, and the scandal resulted in Wynn Resorts overhauling its board of directors, with highly respected gaming industry leader Phil Satre selected as the board’s chairman and Betsy Atkins, Dee Dee Myers and Wendy Webb chosen as independent directors in 2018.

The five-count, 23-page complaint against Wynn filed by the Control Board in October 2019 said its investigation found that there were harassment complaints that began as early as 2005 when Steve Wynn was first licensed as an executive with Wynn Resorts.

Rio and Fontainebleau licensing approved

Earlier in the meeting, commissioners unanimously approved licensing for the new owner of the off-Strip Rio, as well as the towering Fontainebleau due to open in December.

Commissioners approved findings of suitability for New York-based Dreamscape Companies Inc. executives Eric Birnbaum and Thomas Ellis for the Rio and a preliminary finding of suitability for Bowtie Hospitality LLC executives Jeffrey Soffer and Brett Mufson for the Fontainebleau.

The Rio casino operation, currently managed by Caesars Entertainment Inc., was acquired from Caesars by Dreamscape in December 2019 with the existing lease agreement ending Oct. 1. That’s when Dreamscape will take over operations. In the meantime, Dreamscape is investing $350 million in a redevelopment plan for the Rio that will begin next month. Birnbaum said work would begin on refurbishing all the 1,500 suites in the resort’s Ipanema tower one floor at a time so that the property can remain open during the work.

