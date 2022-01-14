Stocks soar for Las Vegas Sands, Wynn after Macao licensing news

Stock prices were up Friday for Las Vegas casino operators with resorts in Macao after the government there clarified its casino licensing framework.

The Parisian Macao. (Inside Asian Gaming)

The stock prices of two Las Vegas-based gaming companies with operations in Macao soared Friday after the government there clarified its casino licensing framework following earlier proposals that clouded the region’s outlook.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates one property on the Macao peninsula and five on the offshore Cotai Strip, saw its shares rise 14.15 percent to $42.99 per share. Shares for Wynn Resorts, which operates two resorts on the peninsula and one near Cotai, were up 8.60 percent to $91.47 per share Friday.

MGM Resorts International saw its stock tick up slightly to $44.47 per share, from Thursday’s $44.24 close.

The details of the proposal were unveiled Friday by Macao’s government. The bill still needs to be approved by Macao’s local legislature.

The number of gaming licenses given out by the Macao government under the proposed structure will remain at six, while the length of those license terms will be halved to 10 years. The proposal still needs to be approved by the Macao government.

Casino stocks for gaming companies with Macao operations fell dramatically in September amid concerns that Macao’s licensing structure would become significantly more onerous, with the current licenses set to expire in June.

But analysts said the new recommendations add clarity to what was a murky licensing outlook for Macao.

“We think this is a positive outcome and meaningfully reduces Macao license risk and license term risk for the Macao operators,” JP Morgan analyst Joseph Greff said in a note to investors Friday morning.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

