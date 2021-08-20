Straight flush leads to $124K jackpot at Strip casino

A visitor from Israel celebrated a vacation with a progressive jackpot on three card poker at Harrah’s on Thursday night.

Ofir Hantis, right, poses after winning a $124,975 jackpot at Harrah's on Thursday, Aug 19, 2021. (Caesars Entertainment)

A visitor from Israel celebrated a vacation with a progressive jackpot on three card poker at Harrah’s on Thursday night.

Ofir Hantis, a student from Tel Aviv, had a straight flush for a $124,975 win.

He and his girlfriend were in town on vacation, and the couple said they plan to use the winnings to enjoy more vacations together.

Recent wins at Harrah’s

— On Aug. 2, a California man won $293,155 on Ultimate Texas Hold’em Poker.

— On July 12, a California man won $249,758 on Three Card Poker.

— On June 21, a Texas man hit a progressive pai gow poker jackpot for $138,894.