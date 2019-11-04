Strat names former Caesars executive as VP, general manager

Golden Entertainment Inc. hired gaming industry veteran Stephen Thayer as vice president and general manager of The Strat. The position was previously held by Chris Fiumara , who is now regional senior vice president of operations for Golden Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephen Thayer to Golden Entertainment, where he will usher in an exciting new era for Golden Entertainment’s flagship property, The Strat hotel, casino and SkyPod,” said Steve Arcana, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Golden Entertainment. “Stephen brings decades of gaming and hospitality expertise to this role.”

Thayer joins Golden Entertainment from Caesars Entertainment, where he held various roles, including director, vice president and general manager for Las Vegas and Atlantic City, N.J. properties.

Fiumara will oversee operations of Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, Pahrump Nugget hotel and casino, Gold Town casino and Lakeside Casino and RV Park in Pahrump and Rocky Gap casino-resort in Flintstone, Maryland.

Royal Oak, Michigan-based Howard & Howard has expanded its Las Vegas office with the addition of Alexandria von Mohr. She joins the firm’s business litigation practice.

Tim Kuykendall, who most recently oversaw three Laughlin properties for Golden Entertainment, has joined Oyo’s new Las Vegas property as general manager. Rick Giffen , a 35-year hospitality industry veteran who most recently held the position of executive chef at T-Mobile Arena, has been named the hotel’s director of food and beverage.

Lexicon Bank has added three members to its board of directors: Diana Bennett, co-founder and chairman of Paragon Gaming, Eric Houssels, chief investment officer of the Houssels Family LP, and Dr. Paul Johnson, co-founder of Advanced Pain Medical Group. They join nine other members in leading Southern Nevada’s first newly chartered community bank in more than a decade.

