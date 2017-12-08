Stratosphere casino gets new vice president and general manager

Golden Entertainment on Thursday announced gaming industry veteran Christopher Fiumara will be vice president and general manager of the Stratosphere.

Golden Entertainment on Thursday announced gaming industry veteran Christopher Fiumara will be vice president and general manager of the Stratosphere. Golden Entertainment

The Stratosphere hotel-casino on Monday, June 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Stratosphere hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Stratosphere hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Patrons enjoy a dinner as the sun sets on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Top of the World restaurant at Stratosphere hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Slot machines at the Stratosphere's casino floor on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Golden Entertainment on Thursday announced gaming industry veteran Christopher Fiumara will be vice president and general manager of the Stratosphere.

Fiumara, most recently general manager of the SLS Las Vegas, will oversee day-to-day management of the Las Vegas Boulevard resort.

Since 2003, Fiumara has served as general manager or assistant general manager for several Las Vegas-area resorts, including the Palace Station, Santa Fe Station, Sunset Station and Texas Station. He spent nearly a year as general manager of the Hard Rock Hotel in Lake Tahoe before joining the SLS in December 2015.

In all his resort management positions, Fiumara oversaw operations, as well as renovations and development efforts at the various properties.

During his career, Fiumara participated in the openings of several hotel-casino properties, including resorts in Nevada, California, and Missouri. Fiumara’s initial gaming experience began with the Claridge in Atlantic City in 1988. He joined Station Casinos in 1996 and had roles in planning and operations development.