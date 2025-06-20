Strip casino ditching resort fees this summer

A casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip is doubling down on being a bargain destination this summer, announcing the elimination of all resort fees just weeks after scrapping parking fees.

Resorts World Las Vegas announced it would be eliminating all resort fees throughout summer 2025. (File photo / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Resorts World Las Vegas said Friday it would be waiving resort fees for all hotel guests through Sept. 11. The no resort fees announcement comes on the heels of Resorts World ditching paid self-parking in its two garages.

“Because your summer getaway should feel like one from start to finish…No resort fees. Complimentary parking. All for you,” the casino posted on its social media accounts Friday afternoon.

Resorts World is now the only Strip casino-hotel that does not charge a resort fee. The $4.3 billion megaresort at the north end of the Strip usually charges a resort fee of $50 per night.

Intended to cover amenities such as access to pools, fitness centers and wireless internet, resort fees at Las Vegas Strip casino-hotels are mandatory charges, with costs typically ranging from $44 to nearly $57 per night.

Free self-parking is a rare perk on the Strip in 2025. Resorts World joins Treasure Island, Sahara, Circus Circus and Casino Royale as the only Strip casino properties with free parking for all.

