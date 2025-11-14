70°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Strip casino giant facing $7.8M fine for allowing illegal bookmaker to gamble

Caesar’s Palace on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Revi ...
Caesar’s Palace on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
An underground water main break is causing a temporary disruption at The Venetian hotel-casino ...
Water main break disrupts Strip casino service
Brian Sandoval (Nevada System of Higher Education)
Resorts World Las Vegas makes another executive change
MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas has finished remodeling 3,969 rooms and suites in the main ...
Strip megaresort finishes $300M room, suite remodel
A pai gow player won a $237,941 jackpot on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. ...
$237K table game jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2025 - 12:17 pm
 

One of the largest casino operators on the Strip has agreed to settle a regulatory complaint stemming from its involvement with an illegal bookmaker.

Caesars Entertainment will pay a $7.8 million fine and implement enhanced anti-money laundering controls, according to a stipulation for settlement filed Thursday with the Nevada Gaming Control Board and Nevada Gaming Commission. Regulators will consider approving the settlement at a public meeting on Nov. 20.

In a complaint filed the same day, as the stipulation of settlement, state gaming officials allege to have found “instances of failures of control,” in allowing Mathew Bowyer, a since-convicted illegal bookmaker, to gamble at Caesars Palace and other Strip casinos operated by Caesars Entertainment for a period of more than seven years, spanning from “sometime prior to 2017,” to Jan. 22, 2024, when Bowyer was reportedly banned from all Caesars properties.

Reno-based Caesars Entertainment, operator of eight casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, responded Friday, saying, in part, “integrity and regulatory compliance are paramount.”

As part of the settlement, Caesars Entertainment does not admit or deny any of the allegations contained in the state’s complaint.

“We fully cooperated with the Nevada Gaming Control Board throughout its investigation and are committed to maintaining strong anti-money laundering and ‘know your customer’ programs,” the gaming and hospitality company said in a statement Friday. “We take our compliance responsibilities seriously and are dedicated to continuously strengthening our practices to meet and exceed the highest standards.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES