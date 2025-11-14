Strip casino giant facing $7.8M fine for allowing illegal bookmaker to gamble

In the deal, the casino operator must also implement enhanced anti-money laundering controls, according to a stipulation for settlement filed Thursday with the Nevada Gaming Control Board and Nevada Gaming Commission.

One of the largest casino operators on the Strip has agreed to settle a regulatory complaint stemming from its involvement with an illegal bookmaker.

Caesars Entertainment will pay a $7.8 million fine and implement enhanced anti-money laundering controls, according to a stipulation for settlement filed Thursday with the Nevada Gaming Control Board and Nevada Gaming Commission. Regulators will consider approving the settlement at a public meeting on Nov. 20.

In a complaint filed the same day, as the stipulation of settlement, state gaming officials allege to have found “instances of failures of control,” in allowing Mathew Bowyer, a since-convicted illegal bookmaker, to gamble at Caesars Palace and other Strip casinos operated by Caesars Entertainment for a period of more than seven years, spanning from “sometime prior to 2017,” to Jan. 22, 2024, when Bowyer was reportedly banned from all Caesars properties.

Reno-based Caesars Entertainment, operator of eight casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, responded Friday, saying, in part, “integrity and regulatory compliance are paramount.”

As part of the settlement, Caesars Entertainment does not admit or deny any of the allegations contained in the state’s complaint.

“We fully cooperated with the Nevada Gaming Control Board throughout its investigation and are committed to maintaining strong anti-money laundering and ‘know your customer’ programs,” the gaming and hospitality company said in a statement Friday. “We take our compliance responsibilities seriously and are dedicated to continuously strengthening our practices to meet and exceed the highest standards.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.