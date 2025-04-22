Strip casino hires new executive in wake of regulatory settlement

The new hire is the latest move in a series of leadership changes prompted by the Strip property’s regulatory lapses.

Resorts World Las Vegas has named a new chief compliance officer, the latest move in a series of leadership changes prompted by the Strip property’s regulatory lapses.

Jennifer Roberts will oversee the casino’s regulatory compliance, which includes registration and licensing, anti-money laundering and responsible gaming, according to a news release.

Roberts, 53, most recently served as vice president and general counsel at WynnBET, the online gambling division of Wynn Resorts Ltd. She is the founder of Roberts Gaming Law Ltd. and previously held roles as associate director and interim executive director of UNLV’s International Center for Gaming Regulation. She is an adjunct professor at both the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law and S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah.

“I am thrilled to join this stellar team of professionals and help drive the continued development of a best-in-class compliance program here at Resorts World Las Vegas,” Roberts said in the release.

Last month, Resorts World and its parent company, Genting Berhad, settled a multi-count disciplinary complaint with Nevada gaming regulators for $10.5 million — the second-largest fine in state history — for allowing individuals with ties to illegal bookmaking to gamble in the casino. As part of the settlement, Resorts World agreed to implement stricter anti-money laundering protocols, revise its compliance program and subject it to state review, and make leadership changes.

Since the state complaint was filed in August, Genting, the Malaysia-based conglomerate which owns and operates the Strip hotel-casino, has overhauled its Las Vegas executive team, appointing Alex Dixon as chief executive officer in January. Carlos Castro was appointed chief operating officer and chief financial officer the following month.

Genting also created a board of directors that includes former MGM Resorts International chairman and CEO Jim Murren; former Gaming Control Board chairman A.G. Burnett; Michelle DiTondo, former human resources executive for MGM and Caesars Entertainment; K.H. Tan, Genting’s president and CEO; and former Nevada Gaming Commission chairman Brian Sandoval, a former Nevada governor, attorney general and current president of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Dixon said Roberts’ “deep expertise in gaming law and understanding of the casino regulatory environment makes her uniquely positioned to continue our efforts to build and sustain a robust, world-class compliance program.”

Roberts’ responsibilities will include leading the property’s “compliance organization, spearheading the design, development, and implementation of programs and policies,” as well as “help identify and manage compliance risks, conduct operational assessments and ensure continuous testing and monitoring to maintain the highest standards in an evolving regulatory environment,” according to the release.

“Integrity, commitment and ethics are critical components of the culture at Resorts World Las Vegas, and Jennifer will play a key role in further strengthening our compliance program, ensuring it is appropriately designed, resourced, tested and empowered to promote a culture of compliance,” Dixon said.

