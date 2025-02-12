Strip casino-hotel joins global luxury collection

A Las Vegas megaresort is joining a global travel network featuring some of the world’s most luxurious and exclusive hotels.

New pool to open at Strip property after $20M overhaul

Nevada sportsbooks win big on Eagles in down year for Super Bowl handle

Station Casinos’ next project could pass another hurdle this week

Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A megaresort on the Strip is joining a global travel network featuring some of the world’s most luxurious and exclusive hotels.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas has been accepted into Virtuoso, a global collection of travel agencies, destinations and high-end services, according to a news release. Virtuoso agencies sell an average of $35 billion annually, making the network “the most significant player in luxury travel,” Wednesday’s announcement said.

Maurice Wooden, president of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, stated that “inclusion in Virtuoso will present new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s luxury travel advisors and highly desirable clientele.”

“Being accepted into Virtuoso after just one year of operations is a tremendous honor and a testament to the team’s unwavering commitment to world-class service and experiences,” Wooden said in the release. “Virtuoso’s reputation for exceptional client service aligns seamlessly with our bespoke approach to hospitality, and we look forward to providing its advisors and clients with exclusive amenities and extraordinary experiences that exceed their expectations.”

Virtuoso’s portfolio of luxury travel partners comprises 2,300 preferred suppliers in 100 countries. With the inclusion of Fontainebleau, Virtuoso’s collection features 10 Las Vegas destinations, including the Wynn, Encore, Crockfords at Resorts World, The Cosmopolitan, Bellagio, Aria Sky Suites, Skylofts at MGM Grand and Waldorf Astoria.

The 67-story Fontainebleau opened in December 2023 at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip after an nearly 18-year odyssey from conception to completion.

The property features more than 3,600 rooms and suites, a 150,000-square-foot casino floor, a six-acre pool complex, and 550,000-square feet of meeting and convention space.

Fontainebleau’s management group purchased five acres of vacant land adjacent to the $3.7 billion casino-hotel last year for $112.5 million, calling it a “strategic acquisition.”

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @ac2vegas-danzis.bsky.social or @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.