Strip casino-hotel names new exec over slot operations

Meet the new executive that brings decades of high-level experience to a property known for its tech-forward approach to gaming and hospitality.

Why so serious? SuperBook VP tries ‘to have some fun’ in new role

Tom McMahon, the new senior vice president of slot operations and marketing at Resorts World Las Vegas, poses for a portrait on Friday, June 27, 2025 at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tom McMahon, the new senior vice president of slot operations and marketing at Resorts World Las Vegas, poses for a portrait on Friday, June 27, 2025 at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Resorts World hotel-casino is leaning into experienced and proven leadership as it continues to refine its position on the Las Vegas Strip.

The $4.3 billion resort recently appointed Tom McMahon as its new senior vice president of slot operations and marketing, adding decades of high-level experience to a property known for its tech-forward approach to gaming and hospitality.

McMahon, 59, has held top roles at some of the industry’s most prestigious casino operators, including Wynn Resorts, Bellagio and Venetian/Palazzo. He most recently served as a senior executive at Sycuan Casino Resort in San Diego before returning to Las Vegas. Now, at Resorts World Las Vegas, McMahon oversees slot operations, property marketing, and the casino’s player loyalty program.

The Review-Journal caught up with McMahon to talk about his new role, how Resorts World is positioning itself in a competitive gaming market and what guests can expect from the slot floor in the months ahead.

Portions of this interview have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: What brought you into the casino business and, eventually, to Resorts World Las Vegas?

A: I started in telecom sales in Chicago and made great money, but I hated it. A friend who was a dealer at The Mirage suggested I apply out here. I flew out, met with the team at Treasure Island, and immediately felt the energy of Las Vegas. I was hooked. Since then, I’ve worked at some incredible places, including opening Bellagio and Wynn, and spent time overseas with another casino company. When (Resorts World President and Chief Financial Officer) Carlos Castro called, I flew out and was blown away by the pride and service level of the staff. I knew I wanted to be part of it.

Q: What’s your vision for your new role at Resorts World?

A: I want to be disruptive. In a good way. Resorts World is beautiful, but we need to make more noise in this very competitive market. We’re all offering similar amenities — hotel rooms, food, gaming — so it comes down to experiences and how you connect with people. I believe the biggest differentiator is personal connection, and that’s something I’ve carried throughout my career.

Q: You’ve helped open major resorts like Wynn and Bellagio. How does that shape your approach here?

A: Opening a property teaches you how to build culture, systems and customer relationships from scratch. Resorts World has been open for a few years now, so my role is more about enhancing and refining what’s already in motion. That means learning the team, programming, and how we communicate across departments and with guests. At the end of the day, people come here to escape. Our job is to make that experience frictionless and unforgettable.

Q: What’s changed the most in Las Vegas during your time away?

A: The slot mix has definitely evolved. There’s a much heavier focus now on video slots, the multi-line, multi-denomination games, compared to five years ago. Those are dominating the floor. But there’s still love for the old-school reel games and finding that right balance is important.

Q: What are you excited to promote right now?

A: Genting Rewards is a strong loyalty program, and we’re leaning into it this summer. For the Fourth of July weekend, we’re giving away a Maserati, an F1 experience and even a trip to our sister property in Bimini. We’ve also got a $150,000 invitational slot tournament, a rooftop fireworks viewing party, and entertainment all weekend, including Kaskade at Ayu Dayclub and Nelly at Zouk. We want locals and tourists to feel like there’s something here for everyone.

Q: What do you enjoy outside of work?

A: I’ve got three (adult) kids and a dog named Gretzky. I’m big on fly fishing, swimming, yoga and breathwork. This job can be stressful, and I’ve learned that staying centered is key to being a good leader. The people around you feed off your energy, and I want to show up grounded and focused every day.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.