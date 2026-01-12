Strip casino-hotel names new executive

Wynn Resorts Chief Financial Officer Julie Cameron-Doe will retire in mid-2026 and her replacement has been named.

Craig Fullalove, new chief financial officer for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (Courtesy Wynn Resorts Ltd.)

Wynn Resorts Chief Financial Officer Julie Cameron-Doe will retire in mid-2026 and her replacement is coming from the company’s Macao operation.

New Chief Financial Officer Craig Fullalove joined Wynn Macau in January 2020, where he oversees all finance matters for the company, including corporate and operational finance areas, cage operations, procurement and contract services, risk management and compliance, sustainability and strategic finance.

Fullalove also leads business development, supporting the company’s casino and non-casino marketing efforts in Macao. In addition, he oversees various administrative areas including information technology, human resources and corporate investigations.

Before joining Wynn Resorts, Fullalove was the senior vice president and chief financial officer for Asian Coast Development Ltd. Prior to joining ACDL, Fullalove worked with Deloitte & Touche for nine years in various roles within both audit and financial advisory. He has more than 22 years of international experience in finance, having worked previously in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada and Vietnam.

Fullalove is a qualified chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Cape Town.

Cameron-Doe will continue to serve as a consultant to the company and as a non-executive director of Wynn Macau Ltd.

“Julie’s leadership has been invaluable to me and the company,” Wynn CEO Craig Billings said in a release announcing the transition.

“Her stewardship of the team working on the acquisition and integration of Wynn Mayfair in London secured us a footprint in Europe to support the launch of Wynn Al Marjan Island, for which she spearheaded the essential construction financing. Julie’s efforts on shareholder engagement allowed the company to win all shareholder votes during her tenure, and she well-positioned the company’s balance sheet through numerous capital market offerings.”

