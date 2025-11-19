Strip casino-hotels offering up to 50% off rooms ahead of Black Friday

Several casino-hotels are offering deals on rooms, parking and dining if booked soon.

Sahara Las Vegas. left, and the Fontainebleau are seen on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Strip casino-hotel has announced discounted room rates ahead of Black Friday, including up to 50 percent off rooms and resort credits.

Sahara announced its “cyber steals” Wednesday, offering discounted rates on bookings into the first half of 2026.

Until Dec. 3, travelers can book and receive 50 percent off “best available” room rates for stays through June 30, 2026, with no booking fees and guaranteed room type. Only one night deposit is required upon booking, with the remaining paid upon check-in.

Sahara isn’t the only Las Vegas property offering deals this holiday season. A number of properties, including Flamingo, Palms, Treasure Island and The Venetian, are offering up to 55 percent discounts on rooms and other deals when booked through Dec. 5, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority website.

Additionally, Sahara is offering an “All-In Experience rate,” with all-in room rates starting at $69 per night, a daily resort credit of $25 and a late noon checkout for added convenience. The deal becomes available to the public on Black Friday, but people can get early access on Nov. 24 by signing up at saharalasvegas.com.

All offers do not include taxes and resort fees, and are subject to availability and may have blackout dates.

Caesars also extended its $300 stay-and-dine package for these Strip properties — Harrah’s, The Linq and Flamingo,

Horseshoe, Planet Hollywood and The Cromwell. The deal, which is available until the end of the year, includes a two-night stay with a $200 food and beverage credit. The package price includes taxes and resort fees for stays through April 2, 2026.

For $400, guests can book a three-night stay at Harrah’s, The Linq, Flamingo, Horseshoe, Planet Hollywood or The Cromwell and receive a $250 food and beverage credit valid across Caesars Entertainment’s Las Vegas resorts. The package price includes taxes and resort fees for stays through April 2 .

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.