Strip casino names new general manager

The Strat has found a new property leader — and they didn’t have to look far.

Golden Entertainment, parent company of the resort-casino on the border of downtown Las Vegas and the Strip, announced Skylar Dice has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager of the Strat. He has worked as the property’s vice president and assistant general manager since November 2021, according to a Thursday news release.

“Skylar has demonstrated exceptional leadership and operational expertise during his time at The STRAT, and we are confident in his ability to continue enhancing the guest experience while driving growth across all areas of the property,” Blake Sartini II, executive vice president and COO of Golden Entertainment, said in the release. “His promotion reflects the trust we have in his capabilities to lead this iconic destination on the Las Vegas Strip.”

Dice has been leading the property since the previous general manager, Stephen Thayer, left his post earlier this summer. Thayer took up the top spot at Palms casino-resort in September. The general manager oversees day-to-day operations for the roughly 2,400-room hotel, 80,000 square-foot casino and the property’s other attractions.

Dice led a Golden Entertainment property before. The operator was vice president and general manager of Rocky Gap resort-casino in Flinstone, Maryland beginning in 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile. (The Las Vegas-based company sold that property to Century Casinos Inc., and real estate investment trust VICI Properties Inc. in July 2023 in a deal worth $260 million.) There, he was responsible for the hotel, Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and led the resort’s philanthropic outreach efforts, according to the release.

“I’m honored to take on the role of general manager at The STRAT and look forward to continuing our work to elevate the guest experience and strengthen the property’s status as a top destination in Las Vegas,” Dice said in the release. “I’m proud to be part of the incredible team here and excited about the opportunities ahead.”

