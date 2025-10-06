Strip casino offering free self-parking for locals, rewards members

80°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2025 - 11:46 am
 
Updated October 6, 2025 - 12:28 pm

The Strip’s newest megaresort is the latest casino to roll out an exclusive perk for locals as Las Vegas casinos try to boost business amid a months-long tourism downturn.

Fontainebleau is offering free parking for Nevada residents until the end of the year, according to a news release. The offer is part of Fontainebleau’s “Locals Only” program, which also includes waived resort fees, dining discounts, complimentary access to LIV and LIV Beach, and buy-one, get-one-free tickets to the Hall of Excellence attraction.

Fontainebleau Rewards cardholders of all tiers are also eligible for free self-parking until Dec. 3.

The new offer comes as Las Vegas tourism cooled during the summer. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, visitation declined roughly 10 percent year-over-year this summer compared with last year.

In response, casino operators across the Las Vegas Valley have ramped up efforts to attract both locals and return visitors. Many properties are offering discounted room packages, free parking promotions, midweek specials and expanded loyalty benefits.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

