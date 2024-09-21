80°F
Casinos & Gaming

Strip casino opens hotel tower bridge

An employee tours the new Skybridge at the Paris Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Las Vega ...
An employee tours the new Skybridge at the Paris Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The bridge connects the main casino-hotel to the new Versailles Tower, formerly known as Jubilee Tower. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Employees walk in the new entrance to the Skybridge at the Paris Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2 ...
Employees walk in the new entrance to the Skybridge at the Paris Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The bridge connects the main casino-hotel to the new Versailles Tower, formerly known as Jubilee Tower. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The entrance to the Skybridge at the Paris Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The ...
The entrance to the Skybridge at the Paris Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The bridge connects the main casino-hotel to the new Versailles Tower, formerly known as Jubilee Tower. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Customers walk through the new Skybridge at the Paris Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Las ...
Customers walk through the new Skybridge at the Paris Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The bridge connects the main casino-hotel to the new Versailles Tower, formerly known as Jubilee Tower. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Customers walk through the new Skybridge at the Paris Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Las ...
Customers walk through the new Skybridge at the Paris Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The bridge connects the main casino-hotel to the new Versailles Tower, formerly known as Jubilee Tower. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A customer walks through the new Skybridge at the Paris Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in L ...
A customer walks through the new Skybridge at the Paris Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. The bridge connects the main casino-hotel to the new Versailles Tower, formerly known as Jubilee Tower. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2024 - 6:03 pm
 

A pedestrian walkway connecting Paris casino-hotel to the newly renovated Versailles Tower officially opened Friday afternoon.

Caesars Entertainment, parent company of the Strip casino property, unveiled the long-awaited Paris Skybridge after securing a certificate of occupancy from Clark County earlier in the day.

The Versailles Tower was known as the Jubilee Tower when it was part of the former Bally’s casino-hotel, which is now Horseshoe Las Vegas. Caesars, which operates both Paris and Horseshoe, announced last year that the tower would be part of a massive renovation project at Paris, which included upgraded rooms and suites, some of which have accessible balconies overlooking Las Vegas Boulevard.

“We’ve invested more than $100 million into renovating the Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas, and the pedestrian bridge is a key component of this exciting transformation,” said Ken Ostempowski, senior vice president and general manager of Paris Las Vegas. “Now that the bridge is open, guests staying in the new rooms can conveniently access their favorite offerings at both the Paris and Horseshoe resorts — from restaurants and bars to the casino floor, entertainment and attractions.”

The elevated Paris Skybridge is located near the Caesars Sportsbook and the Eiffel Tower experience gift shop.

From end to end, the bridge spans 253 feet. The area that crosses over the service road between Paris and Horseshoe is 82 feet long.

Caesars announced the Versailles Tower would become part of Paris Las Vegas in 2023. The tower added 756 rooms and suites to Paris’ total. In July, 38 rooms featuring 55-square-foot balconies opened. The rooms are west-facing and look out over the Strip and Fountains of Bellagio.

Paris Las Vegas is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The Parisian-themed resort opened on Sept. 1, 1999.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0378. Follow AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

