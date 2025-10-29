Strip casino operator extends locals’ discounts, perks until Christmas

Caesars Entertainment announced Tuesday that Nevada residents can continue to receive free self-parking Sunday through Thursday and other perks through Dec. 25.

Caesars Entertainment, one of the Strip’s largest casino operators acknowledged a recent slowdown in Las Vegas business and anticipates continued softness through the summer, with a rebound expected later this year and into 2026. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of the Strip’s largest casino operators is doubling down on efforts to court Las Vegas locals, extending an array of resident-only perks through the holiday season.

Locals also receive a 20 percent discount on attractions, such as the High Roller and Fly Linq Zipline on the Linq Promenade and the Eiffel Tower viewing deck at Paris hotel-casino.

Nevada residents who book a hotel stay before March 31 will receive an additional 15 percent discount, according to a news release.

The offers, originally introduced in September, were initially set to expire Oct. 30.

The extension of the locals’ deals comes less than 24 hours after Reno-based Caesars Entertainment reported a sluggish third quarter in which year-over-year Las Vegas revenue fell nearly 10 percent and net income dropped roughly 40 percent, according to public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The publicly traded company came off the S&P 500 in September after its valuation fell below the market index’s minimum threshold.

After months of declining visitation and a growing perception that Las Vegas is pricing out the average visitor, casino operators throughout the valley have responded with a flurry of discounts, promotions, deals and packages.

In late-September, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority organized the first-ever citywide sale. For five days, nearly every casino resort in the Las Vegas market offered limited-time pricing on everything from hotel stays to spa services.

LVCVA officials said the Fabulous 5-Day Sale was a success.

