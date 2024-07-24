105°F
Strip casino pays out largest Pai Gow progressive in resort's history

The Pai Gow progressive payout was more than $2.2 million on Sunday, July 21, 2024, the biggest ...
The Pai Gow progressive payout was more than $2.2 million on Sunday, July 21, 2024, the biggest such jackpot in The Venetian's history.
July 23, 2024 - 5:09 pm
July 23, 2024 - 5:09 pm
 

The Venetian paid out the largest Pai Gow progressive in its history on Sunday.

The Venetian said a guest was playing Face Up Pai Gow when their $5 side bet triggered the resort’s Pai Gow progressive after being dealt a seven card straight flush.

The resort paid out an unprecedented $2,211,469 for the jackpot.

Last week, a slots player at the resort won a $1,039,754 jackpot from a $25 bet on a Dragon Link, according to the casino.

