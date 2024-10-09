Strip casino plans ice rink for holiday season

The skating spot will consist of two rinks totalling about 8,000 square feet available for public and private group holiday events.

A rendering of the Oasis Ice Rink at Fontainebleau. The north Strip casino will open a seasonal ice rink from Nov. 27 to Jan. 5. (Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

A north Strip casino will add an ice rink to its property to celebrate the holiday season.

Fontainebleau announced it will transform its Oasis Pool Deck into an ice rink beginning Nov. 27, along with resort-wide seasonal decor and other holiday activations.

“As we approach our one-year anniversary on December 13, the unveiling of our Winter Wonderland makes this holiday season even more special,” Maurice Wooden, Fontainebleau’s president, said in a press release. “We are grateful for the Las Vegas community embracing us in our first year, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our guests as they discover all of the magic, the joy, and the unforgettable surprises we have in store.”

The skating spot, opening the day before Thanksgiving and running through Jan. 5, will consist of two rinks totalling about 8,000 square feet available for public and private group holiday events, according to the release.

Oasis Ice Rink will be open daily for $25 admission, though Fontainebleau Rewards members can waive the fee for up to six guests. Skating fees, which include rentals, range between $25 and $35.

The rink will also include a special holiday movie schedule.

