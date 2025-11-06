Strip casino poker room reopens in ‘original’ location

The casino had converted the space to a high-limit slot area last summer, “while renovations on the casino floor were underway,” a company representative said.

Developers of stalled Vegas casino project get more time to build, again

Nevada gaming regulators may be ready to adjust sports-betting rules

After a brief relocation, the World Series of Poker room at Caesars Palace, seen here on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas, has returned to its longtime space next to the casino sportsbook. (David Danzis / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a brief relocation, the poker room at Caesars Palace has returned to its longtime space next to the casino sportsbook.

The World Series of Poker room reopened Tuesday morning, according to the Strip property’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment.

On Wednesday, a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson said the company was “excited about the return of the World Series of Poker room to its original location at Caesars Palace.”

Caesars Palace temporarily converted the sportsbook-adjacent space into a high-limit slot area last summer, “while renovations on the casino floor were underway,” according to the company representative.

A satellite Caesars Palace poker room had been operating in the Appian Way retail area this spring and summer.

The reopened Caesars Palace poker room now features 16 tables, down from 18 tables before the relocation. The change was made in response to customer feedback indicating that personal space was occasionally limited due to table proximity.

Player comps have also changed with the reopening of the poker room at Caesars Palace. Players will now earn $3 per hour, up from $2 per hour, according to a Caesars poker official.

In 2024, Caesars Entertainment sold the WSOP naming rights for $500 million. The Reno-based gaming company will continue hosting live events at its Las Vegas casinos for the next 20 years, based on the terms of the deal.

Caesars Entertainment operates eight hotel-casinos and a non-gaming hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Of the eight casinos, Caesars Palace, Horseshoe and Planet Hollywood feature poker rooms.

There are currently 18 active poker rooms in Las Vegas casinos, down from more than 30 before the pandemic-induced industrywide closure in 2020.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.