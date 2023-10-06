84°F
Casinos & Gaming

Strip casino proposed at Fashion Show mall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2023 - 11:15 am
 
Updated October 6, 2023 - 11:25 am
Pro Bowl pick, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, is displayed on video screens at th ...
A new entertainment division of Howard Hughes Holdings could develop a new casino on the Las Vegas Strip — above Fashion Show mall. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A new entertainment division of Howard Hughes Holdings could develop a new casino on the Las Vegas Strip — above Fashion Show mall.

The spinoff division for the Houston-based company, Seaport Entertainment, will take over entertainment operations of the company, which includes an 80 percent interest in the air rights above Fashion Show mall obtained through its ownership stake in Jean-Georges Restaurants, where a casino is being planned, according to a news release.

The new division also will control operations of the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team and oversight of the Seaport neighborhood in New York City.

Howard Hughes Holdings declined to comment further on plans for the casino, including its size and timeline.

Seaport Entertainment is planned to be an independent subsidiary of Howard Hughes Holdings and spin off as a publicly traded company by the end of 2024, according to the news release.

Affiliated company, Howard Hughes Corp., is the developer of the master-planned community Summerlin in west Las Vegas.

“The planned separation of Seaport Entertainment from Howard Hughes will refine the identity of HHH as a pure-play real estate company focused solely on its portfolio of acclaimed master-planned communities,” the news release stated.

Former MGM Resorts International executive Anton Nikodemus will serve as CEO of Seaport Entertainment. Nikodemus most recently served as the president and COO of CityCenter for MGM Resorts where he oversaw operations for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Vdara and the Aria as well as the development of MGM Resort’s National Harbor Hotel in Maryland and MGM Springfield in Massachusetts.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

