Strip casino resort enters franchise deal with global hotel brand

The property has entered into a franchise agreement with a France-based hospitality giant that operates more than 5,600 hotels worldwide.

Another Strip resort has eliminated its resort fee for the summer

IRS slot jackpot threshold is going up, experts say. But when?

Treasure Island casino-hotel, seen on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas, entered into a franchise agreement with Accor, a France-based hospitality giant that operates more than 5,600 hotels worldwide, the two parties announced Thursday. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

One of the Las Vegas Strip’s classic resorts is partnering with a global hospitality brand while maintaining its signature identity.

Treasure Island hotel-casino entered into a franchise agreement with Accor, a France-based hospitality giant that operates more than 5,600 hotels worldwide, the two parties announced Thursday. The partnership will rebrand the Strip resort as Treasure Island — TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection, and integrate the property into Accor’s global sales, marketing and loyalty platforms, according to a news release.

The new brand will debut later this year.

The Strip resort will continue offering free parking, while tourist favorites — such as Gilley’s Saloon and Cirque du Soleil’s “Mystère” — are staying put, according to the announcement.

“Treasure Island has long held a special place in the story of Las Vegas, and I am certain that Accor and Handwritten Collection will further enrich its legacy and attract new generations of guests and visitors,” Phil Ruffin, owner of Treasure Island, said in a prepared statement. “This next chapter brings new energy to the resort while preserving its unmistakable spirit. We are proud to align with Accor — a global leader in hospitality whose values resonate deeply with ours, and we look forward to a successful and long-lasting partnership.”

The agreement marks Accor’s first presence on the Strip. Treasure Island is the largest property in Accor’s global portfolio.

The deal positions Treasure Island to benefit from international exposure and direct access to Accor’s 100-million-member loyalty program, Accor Live Limitless, or ALL, which executives say could drive new visitors to the property from Europe, Canada and other international markets.

“We are thrilled to bring Accor to Las Vegas and to provide our ALL Accor members and guests here in the United States, as well as those visiting from around the globe, with an incredible opportunity to stay at this emblematic property — now the largest Accor hotel in the world,” said Thomas Dubaere, chief executive officer of Accor Americas, in a statement. “The addition of Treasure Island — TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection is a milestone achievement, not only for our Handwritten Collection portfolio, but for Accor’s growing presence of exclusively selected properties in the U.S. market.”

Accor operates properties in more than 110 countries under brands including Sofitel, Fairmont, Novotel and Raffles. The Handwritten Collection is a soft brand launched by Accor in 2023, designed to spotlight independent hotels with unique character and locally rooted design.

Treasure Island will be just the second U.S. property in the Handwritten Collection. The other is in San Francisco.

According to the release, Treasure Island recently completed a multimillion-dollar refresh of its guest rooms and common areas. The resort features nearly 3,000 guest rooms and suites, 10 dining venues, and eight bars and lounges. This fall, the property will debut Ace Dragon Wok, a pan-Asian restaurant from chef Wayne Wang.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Mr. Ruffin and confident that together we can create a bigger and bolder future for this iconic hotel now that it sits within the Handwritten Collection portfolio and part of the Accor network,” said Camil Yazbeck, Accor’s global chief development officer, said in a statement.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.