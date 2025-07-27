Strip casino-resort experiences outage causing weekend disruptions

This casino will debut its new bingo room early next month

An internet outage caused widespread temporary disruptions to casino, hotel, and food and beverage operations on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, according to a property spokesperson. (David Danzis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests of a Las Vegas Strip resort encountered service disruptions Saturday evening as a system outage affected gaming, check-in and on-site purchases.

The Venetian Resort cited an internet issue for the weekend disruption and said most operations have since resumed.

“We were experiencing an issue with our internet that affected some of our systems at the resort,” a spokesperson for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas told the Review-Journal on Sunday morning. “Our IT team has restored our systems, and the resort is working toward normal operations.”

By midday, it appeared most systems were functioning normally at the Strip property. A few slot machines displayed digital messages regarding down systems or restart required, but that was the only indication anything had been amiss the night before.

On Saturday afternoon, visitors were frustrated by a digital outage. The resort’s Wi-Fi went down sometime around 4:30 p.m., according to multiple people at the property. Slot players could not get tickets from machines, mobile check-in was unavailable, hotel guests could not use the in-room phone, and restaurants were unable to charge purchases back to guest rooms.

“I was worried about getting into our room (last night),” said Isabella Cortez, who was sitting at one of the handful of inoperable slot machines scattered throughout casino floor of The Venetian on Sunday afternoon. “It took a while to check in.”

Cortez said she and her friends left the property to eat Saturday night once they caught wind of other guests not being able to charge meals to their rooms.

“It changed our whole night,” the 28-year-old from Texas said. “We adjusted and it didn’t ruin anything. But the vibe was weird all night.”

Others who experienced the temporary disruptions on Saturday were equally understanding.

“These things happen,” said Rodney Gardner, a 41-year-old engineer from Maryland. “You make the most of what (is available) and try not to just enjoy what you can. I mean, I didn’t come to Vegas to use the phone anyway.”

