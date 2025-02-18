Strip casino-resort offers tier-matching for limited time, more gaming news

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is tier-matching for its rewards card program until June 1, according to a news release. New rewards members are eligible for $25 slot free credit.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

The Strip’s newest casino-resort is holding a months-long tier-match promotion for new players.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is tier-matching for its rewards card program from now until June 1, according to a news release. New Fontainebleau Rewards members are also eligible for $25 slot free credit.

Guests must present a valid loyalty card from an eligible casino loyalty program. Upgraded tier status grants access to Fontainebleau Rewards benefits through December 2025.

According to the casino website, eligible competitor rewards programs include, but not limited to Caesars Rewards, MGM Rewards, Wynn Rewards, Venetian Rewards, Genting Rewards (Resorts World), Unity by Hard Rock, Infinity Rewards (Sahara Las Vegas), 24K Select Club (Golden Nugget), Boyd Rewards, Club Serrano (Palms, Yamaava) and Penn Play.

Fontainebleau Rewards members can earn tier credits, Bleau points and play points through eligible gaming and spending on property. A complete breakdown of credit and point earning is available on the casino’s website.

After Fontainebleau opened in December 2023, the new Strip casino launched a tier-matching program to welcome new customers. The initial tier-matching promotion was extended until September 2024 after an “overwhelmingly positive response.”

World Series of Poker

Caesars Entertainment’s 2025 World Series of Poker events will kick off May 27 with the WSOP Main Event conclusion scheduled July 2-16 at the Horseshoe and Paris Las Vegas.

The 2024 tournament drew 10,112 players competing for poker’s top honor, with Jonathon Tamayo claiming the $10 million winner’s prize.

The company on Monday outlined some of the top events for the 2025 season, the 56th in the series. The full schedule is expected to be unveiled later.

Players qualify for the WSOP Main Event via live and online satellite tournaments that occur worldwide. Satellite tournament winners secure an invitation to the Main Event.

“We had hoped to continue to break records last year, and we did — the WSOP Main Event was bigger than ever,” said Ty Stewart, CEO of WSOP. “In 2025, the WSOP schedule is better again, with something for everyone who loves the game. There’s nothing like summer in Las Vegas and we’re ready to welcome players to the biggest and best WSOP of all time.”

Caesars offers discounted hotel rates for participants in the Main Event.

Koin partners with Emerald Island

Las Vegas-based digital payment company Koin has entered a partnership for cashless transactions with Emerald Island Casino in Henderson.

“We’re bringing cashless solutions to more people and businesses than ever before, and the local, loyal customer base of Emerald Island makes it a perfect partner for this continued growth,” said Koin President Gary Larkin. “Cashless ecosystems allow for reduced cash management and payment processing costs, while providing an overall lift in gaming and retail sales, and we’re excited to help their customers realize these benefits.”

Terms of the deal, announced Thursday, were not disclosed.

