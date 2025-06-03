Strip casino rolls out changes to rewards program

The megaresort is also extending the current earning window for existing players through the end of the summer.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the 67-story resort casino which opened on the Strip on Dec. 13, 2023, announced changes to its rewards card program Tuesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The newest casino on the Strip is betting on a revamped player loyalty program to attract more gamblers.

Fontainebleau announced a handful of changes to its rewards card program Tuesday, including a better coin-to-earned-point rate on slot machines, a year-long gaming promotion and more free play for new members. The North Strip megaresort is also extending the current earning window for existing players through the end of the summer.

Fontainebleau Rewards members will now earn one play point for every $2.50 gambled on a slot machine. The previous conversion rate was one play point per $5 gambled.

In a news release, Fontainebleau Las Vegas said Fontainebleau Rewards “stands alone as the most generous loyalty program in the market for slot players.”

“We are excited to offer the most rewarding slot loyalty program on the Strip, complemented by one-of-a-kind upgrades, amazing amenities and unrivaled luxury services for every player,” said Kevin Sweet, senior vice president of slot marketing and operations. “Fontainebleau Rewards continues to reward non-gaming spend at an industry best of five cents per dollar spent, further establishing Fontainebleau Las Vegas as the ultimate location to stay and play on the Strip.”

The updated program also introduces “Fontainebleau Cash Back,” a new year-long promotion that allows members to convert earned points into cash. For every 5,000 Play Points accrued on slots, players will receive $20 in cash, redeemable at the casino cage. The first redemption period begins in December.

Free slot play

New Fontainebleau Rewards members will receive $10 in slot free play for signing up and can earn up to $1,000 in additional free play after accumulating 500 Play Points. Members can also receive up to 30 percent off accommodations, 5 percent back at more than 20 bars, restaurants and lounges, and access to other perks like late checkout, complimentary valet or self-parking, and waived resort fees for qualifying tier levels.

Top-tier Royal members are eligible for added benefits, including up to $250 in dining and spa credits. A complete list of tier-based rewards is available on the resort’s website.

In addition to the new offers, Fontainebleau has extended its earning window. Points will not expire until Aug. 31, allowing guests more time to redeem rewards that may have otherwise lapsed under the previous 13-month expiration period.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas opened in December 2023 after nearly two decades of delays and ownership changes. The $3.7 billion, 67-story luxury resort features 3,644 hotel rooms and suites, a 150,000-square-foot casino, multiple fine dining options, nightlife venues, a spa and a 5,000-capacity theater.

During a licensing hearing for the property’s president last month, gaming regulators inadvertently revealed an investigation into potential anti-money laundering compliance violations.

In May, the casino parted ways with a significant number of table games dealers. Fontainebleau did not confirm the layoffs, saying only that it continues to “evaluate our business needs and adjust our hiring strategy accordingly.”

