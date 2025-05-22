88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Casinos & Gaming

Strip casino’s $20M party pool opens just ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The new Go Pool at Flamingo hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip is open following a $20 million ...
The new Go Pool at Flamingo hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip is open following a $20 million renovation. (Ceasars Entertainment)
More Stories
Construction continues on a hangar-like building being constructed near the South Point Wednesd ...
The structure near South Point isn’t an airplane hangar; it’s …
Operating Engineers Local 501 has finalized its first contract with The Venetian hotel-casino, ...
What is Local 501? Strip casino reaches 1st-ever deal with labor union
The UNO Social Club suite at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. (Palms Casino Resort)
Las Vegas casino deals out new UNO experience
A slots player hit two jackpots on the same machine at a casino in downtown Las Vegas. (4Queens ...
Slots player hits 2 jackpots on same machine in downtown Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2025 - 9:31 am
 

Just before one of Las Vegas’ busiest weekends, a new party pool on the Strip is making its debut.

The Go Pool at Flamingo hotel-casino is officially open following a $20 million renovation, according to the property’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment.

The new aquatic complex at Flamingo features five distinct pool areas spread over 1.5 acres. Highlights include a 30-seat swim-up bar in the main pool, temperature-controlled water, 33 VIP cabanas and a 50-foot-wide “rain curtain” waterfall with a DJ booth situated above.

The Go Pool is for those 21 or older.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @ac2vegas-danzis.bsky.social or @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES