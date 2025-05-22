Strip casino’s $20M party pool opens just ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The new aquatic complex features five distinct pool areas spread over 1.5 acres.

The new Go Pool at Flamingo hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip is open following a $20 million renovation. (Ceasars Entertainment)

Just before one of Las Vegas’ busiest weekends, a new party pool on the Strip is making its debut.

The Go Pool at Flamingo hotel-casino is officially open following a $20 million renovation, according to the property’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment.

The new aquatic complex at Flamingo features five distinct pool areas spread over 1.5 acres. Highlights include a 30-seat swim-up bar in the main pool, temperature-controlled water, 33 VIP cabanas and a 50-foot-wide “rain curtain” waterfall with a DJ booth situated above.

The Go Pool is for those 21 or older.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

