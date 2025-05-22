Strip casino’s $20M party pool opens just ahead of Memorial Day weekend
The new aquatic complex features five distinct pool areas spread over 1.5 acres.
Just before one of Las Vegas’ busiest weekends, a new party pool on the Strip is making its debut.
The Go Pool at Flamingo hotel-casino is officially open following a $20 million renovation, according to the property’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment.
The new aquatic complex at Flamingo features five distinct pool areas spread over 1.5 acres. Highlights include a 30-seat swim-up bar in the main pool, temperature-controlled water, 33 VIP cabanas and a 50-foot-wide “rain curtain” waterfall with a DJ booth situated above.
The Go Pool is for those 21 or older.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @ac2vegas-danzis.bsky.social or @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.