Strip casino’s executive shake-up continues with new CFO

A veteran of Hilton Hotels, Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts has joined the C-suite at a beleaguered hotel-casino on the north Las Vegas Strip.

The top-level restructuring of a beleaguered megaresort on the Las Vegas Strip continues with the appointment of another high-ranking casino executive.

On Thursday, Resorts World Las Vegas announced it has appointed Carlos Castro as its new chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Castro’s gaming and hospitality resume includes leadership roles with Hilton Hotels Corp., Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International, including serving as senior vice president and CFO at Aria for more than five years, Resorts World said in a news release.

In his new role, Castro will “lead the resort’s financial strategy, operational execution, and long-term growth initiatives, ensuring continued success as a premier hospitality and entertainment destination on the Las Vegas Strip,” the release stated.

His tenure with the North Strip property began earlier this week.

“Resorts World Las Vegas is an incredible property, and I am honored to take on this role,” Castro said. “I look forward to working with our team to drive financial excellence, enhance our guest experience and support the continued success of this extraordinary property.”

Castro’s appointment is the latest move in Resorts World’s C-suite overhaul as the $4.3 billion casino-hotel awaits adjudication of a regulatory complaint filed this past summer by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. In August, the Gaming Control Board filed a 12-count complaint against Resorts World and its parent company, Genting Berhad, alleging a series of anti-money laundering compliance failures.

In December, Genting announced the creation of a board of directors to oversee the Las Vegas resort as it attempts to move beyond prior organizational missteps. The board is chaired by Jim Murren, the former chief executive officer and board chairman of MGM Resorts International.

“Carlos is joining Resorts World Las Vegas at a pivotal time, as we continue to invest in the future of this property and solidify our place as a top-tier destination,” Murren said. “His depth of experience in financial leadership and operations will be instrumental as we execute our strategic vision and drive long-term success. We are confident in his ability to help shape the next phase of growth for Resorts World Las Vegas.”

Other board members include A.G. Burnett, former chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and gaming attorney; Michelle DiTondo, a veteran human resources executive who worked at MGM and Caesars Entertainment; and Kong Han Tan, Genting’s president and COO.

Earlier this month Brian Sandoval, former Nevada governor, chair of the Nevada Gaming Commission, state attorney general, U.S. District Court judge, and current president of the University of Nevada, Reno, joined Resorts World’s board of directors.

In January, Alex Dixon was named CEO of Resorts World Las Vegas.

“Carlos brings extensive financial and operational expertise that will be invaluable as we continue to elevate Resorts World Las Vegas,” Dixon said. “His leadership will play a key role in driving financial performance, enhancing operational efficiencies, and positioning the property for sustained growth and innovation.”

