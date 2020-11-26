Strip, downtown, locals resorts offering steep holiday deals

Traffic passes on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People watch the Bellagio fountain show on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People cross the Las Vegas Strip Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Valley’s hotel-casinos are offering deals on stays this holiday season.

Many of the Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals extend well into 2021. It has been common in recent years for hotel-casinos to get ahead filling their rooms well into the next year via Black Friday deals, according to Josh Swissman, founding partner at The Strategy Organization consulting group.

The steepness of some discounts this year is noteworthy.

“You do see a little bit of COVID rearing its ugly head” in discounted rates and promotions, Swissman said.

For example, a Caesars Entertainment Inc. promotion offering 45 percent off rooms on Cyber Monday “is certainly an attention-grabbing” discount, he said

It remains to be seen what impact new COVID-19 restrictions will have on visitation at valley properties. Gov. Steve Sisolak instituted a 25-percent capacity limit on casino floors and inside bars and restaurants effective Tuesday, and further restrictions could come if infection rates don’t decrease after three weeks.

But for now, there are no restrictions on hotel occupancy, so those looking to get in the holiday spirit with a discounted stay at a valley hotel have options.

Here’s a roundup of some of those deals:

Strip

Treasure Island

Room rates start at $79, resort fees are optional, and a booking comes with a 20-percent admission discount to Marvel Avenger’s S.T.A.T.I.O.N. attraction. Book online at reservations.treasureisland.com.

TI also has a buy one, get one free offer that applies to a free night in a room or suite, a free draft beer at Gilley’s and free admission to the S.T.A.T.I.O.N. attraction. Book online at reservations.treasureisland.com.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Caesars is offering multiple sales that apply across its Las Vegas properties, among them Paris Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, Flamingo, The Linq Hotel and Planet Hollywood.

Get 25 percent off Las Vegas hotel room rates for stays through Oct. 31. Book a stay by Dec. 7 at caesars.com/sale and use the offer code “CYBER20.”

Book a stay on Monday for a 45-percent discount on room rates and a $50 dining credit with at least three nights. The offer is valid for stays through Oct. 31. Visit caesars.com/sale and use the offer code “CYBERM.” The same deal applies to stays booked on Tuesday, but instead use the code “CYBERT.”

MGM Resorts International

MGM is offering Black Friday discount room rates at its properties — which include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, New York-New York, Park MGM, Bellagio, Excalibur and Luxor — for stays booked by Friday. Rates run as low as $20 for a stay at Excalibur.

The Strat

Black Friday deal: Book a minimum of two nights by Sunday for 40 percent off of room rates, free cancellation up to 24 hours before arrival and free valet and self-parking. Valid for stays through Aug. 31 and can be booked online at thestrat.reztrip.com.

Cyber Monday deal: Book a minimum of two nights by Tuesday and get 50 percent of room rates, free SkyPod admission for two, $50 food and beverage credit, two free L.A. Comedy Club tickets, free cancellation up to 24 hours before arrival, and free valet and self-parking. Valid for stays through Aug. 31 and can be booked at thestrat.reztrip.com.

Guests can also call 1-800-998-6937 and mention the code “DCYBERC.”

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore

Wynn is offering a Black Friday promotion that runs through Dec. 12 and is valid for stays through April 5. The special comes with 40 percent off standard resort rooms or up to 25 percent off Tower Suites, which also includes a $50 daily breakfast credit at certain dining outlets. Book online at wynnlasvegas.com/offers.

An “Autumn Stay and Play Getaway” package deal remains for reservations through Dec. 29. It includes two nights at Wynn or Encore, a round of golf at Wynn Golf Club, a $50 dining credit for certain restaurants and a personalized gift. The weekday package starts at $525, and the weekend package starts at $530. Book online at wynnlasvegas.com/rooms-and-suites.

The Venetian

Get 20 percent off room rates with a view upgrade and no nightly minimum stay requirement, at venetian.com/offers or by call 1-866-403-8046 and mentioning the code “JEAVU1.” The offer must be booked by Dec. 21 and applies to stays at The Venetian and Palazzo through May 31.

Downtown

Plaza

Book a two-night stay by Wednesday at 11 a.m. and get up to 25 percent off room rates. Book online at plazahotelcasino.com or call 1-800-634-6575 and mention the code “CYBER20.” The offer is valid through Oct. 31.

Circa Las Vegas

Book a room or suite for Dec. 28, the new property’s first night accepting reservations, and get “the world’s earliest check-in.” The promotion allows guests to check into their rooms 48 hours early, starting Dec. 26 at 3 p.m. and comes with two complementary nights.

D Las Vegas

Get a free night at D Las Vegas by purchasing four tickets to a “Holiday Bar Crawl” event that runs from Dec. 3 to Dec. 27 at D Las Vegas, Golden Gate and Circa. The bar crawl experience lets guests try five unique holiday cocktails at Vegas Vickie’s Cocktail Lounge, Circa Bar, Bar Prohibition!, BarCanada, and Vue Bar.

Locals

Station Casinos properties

Station is offering a “StaCation” promotion for locals who book a stay online by Wednesday. The offers are valid for stays through March 31 and applies to all properties, including Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Santa Fe Station, Sunset Station and Boulder Station.

Visit www.stationcasinos.com/cyber and use the code “LOCCS20” to waive resort fees, and guests can get a room upgrade for 50 percent off.

The company is also offering a deal on suites at Red Rock and Green Valley Ranch. The offer code “OUTSIDE205” unlocks up to 40 percent off suites, up to $250 in food and beverage credit, round trip airport transportation (booked via concierge), VIP check-in, butler service and a “welcome amenity.” The deal requires a minimum two-night stay.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur

Black Friday deal: Book a minimum of two nights by Sunday for 40 percent off of room rates, free cancellation up to 24 hours before arrival and free valet and self-parking. The offer is valid for stays through Aug. 31 and can be booked online at arizonacharliesdecatur.reztrip.com. Guests can also call 1-800-342-2695 and mention the code “SCYBERA.”

Cyber Monday deal: Book a minimum of two nights on Monday or Tuesday for 50 percent off of room rates, free cancellation up to 24 hours before arrival and free valet and self-parking. Valid for stays through Aug. 31 and can be booked online at arizonacharliesdecatur.reztrip.com. Guests can also call 1-800-342-2695 and mention the code “WCYBERC.”

Arizona Charlie’s Boulder

Black Friday deal: Book a minimum of two nights by Sunday for 40 percent off of room rates, free cancellation up to 24 hours before arrival and free valet and self-parking. Valid for stays through Aug. 31 and can be booked online at arizonacharliesboulder.reztrip.com. Guests can also call 1-800-362-4040 and mention the code “WCYBERA.”

Cyber Monday deal: Book a minimum of two nights on Monday or Tuesday for 50 percent off of room rates, free cancellation up to 24 hours before arrival and free valet and self-parking. Valid for stays through Aug. 31 and can be booked online at arizonacharliesboulder.reztrip.com. Guests can also call 1-800-362-4040 and mention the code “WCYBERC.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

