Strip executive makes move to off-Strip casino-hotel

An off-Strip casino operating under a new management structure has brought on a marketing executive with valuable on-Strip experience.

Virgin Las Vegas hotel-casino announced John Fechik as its new senior vice president of marketing. Fechik, who posted about the career change on a social media network last month, had been with The Venetian hotel-casino for more than 15 years in various positions prior to being appointed to the new role with Virgin.

In a news release about the appointment, Virgin described Fechik as an “accomplished executive with a proven ability to attract and retain players in competitive markets,” adding that his “expertise includes building and leading highly motivated teams, strategic planning, events and promotions and player development and acquisition.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have John lead our casino marketing team as we enter this exciting new chapter for the property,” Cliff Atkinson, president of Virgin, said in a statement. “His extensive experience and proven track record in casino marketing make him the perfect fit for our team.”

The casino said Fechik will “oversee all marketing strategies and initiatives for the casino, driving growth and enhancing the guest experience.” That includes spearheading the launch of Virgin’s new player loyalty program, Cherry Rewards. The new rewards program debuted this month.

“I am honored to join such a dynamic and forward-thinking property,” Fechik said. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to create unforgettable experiences for our guests and drive the casino’s success.”

The Mohegan Tribe and Virgin Las Vegas ended their gaming operations arrangement in 2024. The property’s top two executives, Atkinson and Chad Konrad, formed an operating entity, C&C 4455, to assume day-to-day operations. Nevada gaming regulators approved C&C 4455 in December, with Atkinson as chief executive officer and Konrad as chief financial officer of the new entity.

