Casinos & Gaming

Strip executive retiring after 3 decades with gambling giant MGM Resorts

The fountain show outside the Bellagio on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las ...
The fountain show outside the Bellagio on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ann Hoff, president and chief operating officer of Bellagio and Park MGM hotel-casinos, is reti ...
Ann Hoff, president and chief operating officer of Bellagio and Park MGM hotel-casinos, is retiring in April after nearly three decades with MGM Resorts International. (courtesy)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2025 - 4:25 pm
 

A top executive who oversees multiple properties on the Strip, including one of Las Vegas Boulevard’s most recognizable and successful casino-hotels, is calling it a career after more than three decades with the same company.

Ann Hoff, president and chief operating officer of the Bellagio and Park MGM hotel-casinos, is retiring effective April 25, according to two separate internal memos shared with the Review-Journal. Hoff has been with MGM Resorts International, the parent company of both Bellagio and Park MGM, since June 1990.

“It is hard to overstate the contributions Ann has made to the company over her long career,” Corey Sanders, MGM Resort International’s COO, wrote in a memo. “She is a testament to what is possible to accomplish at MGM Resorts, and her career has been an inspiration to so many of our colleagues who have followed her.”

Hoff, a UNLV graduate, started with MGM as part of the company’s management associate program in 1990. She has held various positions within MGM and worked at various properties either currently or formerly in the gaming giant’s vast casino portfolio, including stints at the Mirage, Treasure Island, New York-New York, Excalibur and Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Miss.

In a memo to employees at the two properties she manages, Hoff said she made the “difficult decision” to retire after “much reflection.”

“Leaving is certainly not easy,” Hoff wrote. “The relationships I have built are some of the most meaningful in my life and this company has been my second home.”

The memos written by Hoff and Sanders are both dated March 6.

On Friday, Hoff told the Review-Journal that she is “profoundly grateful for a career that fulfilled my lifetime love of hospitality. While reiterating the tough choice she made, Hoff said she was “looking forward to continuing my board service and experiencing new adventures in this next chapter.”

MGM has not said who will replace Hoff when she retires. A company spokesperson said she will remain in her current roles until her effective retirement date.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @ac2vegas-danzis.bsky.social or @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

