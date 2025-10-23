Strip hotel-casino debuts renovated penthouse suites, rooms

The Cosmopolitan recently finished updating 24 penthouse suites and 14 entourage rooms on the upper floors of its Chelsea Tower. (MGM Resorts International)

The Cosmopolitan recently finished updating 24 penthouse suites and 14 entourage rooms on the upper floors of its Chelsea Tower. (MGM Resorts International)

The Cosmopolitan recently finished updating 24 penthouse suites and 14 entourage rooms on the upper floors of its Chelsea Tower. (MGM Resorts International)

The Cosmopolitan recently finished updating 24 penthouse suites and 14 entourage rooms on the upper floors of its Chelsea Tower. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Cosmopolitan recently finished updating 24 penthouse suites and 14 entourage rooms on the upper floors of its Chelsea Tower. (MGM Resorts International)

A Strip hotel-casino has completed a redesign of its luxury penthouse suites.

The Cosmopolitan recently finished updating 24 penthouse suites and 14 entourage rooms on the upper floors of its Chelsea Tower, according to a news release. The hotel said the suites and rooms are now available for booking.

The update includes expanded layouts, contemporary furnishings and personalized butler service.

Designed by Studio Gaia, the refreshed spaces range from 1,900 to more than 3,000 square feet and come in two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations.

Each suite features open living rooms, dining areas and curated artwork by Rare Culture. Select units include private Peloton gyms or foosball tables, while all offer dedicated butler service for around-the-clock assistance.

“The Cosmopolitan has always embraced bold, daring design, and these new Chelsea Penthouses elevate that legacy to new heights,” Sean Lanni, president and chief operating officer of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, said in a statement. “We designed these suites to reflect the spirit of the resort itself — vibrant, energetic, and made for connection. With sweeping views, expansive living rooms, and thoughtful details throughout, they create the kind of experience our guests will remember long after their stay.”

The last major hotel room upgrade at The Cosmopolitan was completed in 2018. The $100 million project included a top-to-bottom remodel of nearly 2,895 hotel rooms in both the Chelsea and Boulevard towers.

MGM Resorts International took over operations of The Cosmopolitan in 2022 for $1.6 billion.

During an earnings call this year, MGM Resorts executives announced a large-scale hotel room renovation project at The Cosmopolitan would begin in 2027. Room upgrades at Aria, scheduled to start next year, were announced on the same call.

Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts is winding down a $300 million hotel room renovation project at MGM Grand.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.