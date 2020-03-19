52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Strip hotels winding down operations as part of 30-day shutdown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2020 - 8:07 pm
 

The casino floor at the Strat was empty Wednesday morning, except for a few employees with gloves wiping down escalators and tables. Its slot machines were dark, and its storefronts remained closed. The only noise came from clanking bottles as employees cleaned out a bar.

Outside, guests rushed toward parking garage elevators that smelled strongly of cleaning products.

“Can’t talk, have a flight to catch,” one said as she hurriedly pressed the up button.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s move to close all nonessential Nevada businesses for 30 days is meant to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. But it has also thrown a wrench in many travelers’ plans, and left many employees wondering where they’ll get their next paycheck.

Travelers rushing home

Few people walked Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday morning, giving the Strip an eerie silence.

Inside, properties worked toward closing down hotel operations. At Sahara Las Vegas, Nancy Lacuesta and Jeff Charbonneau said they got a call at 11 a.m. telling them they had only one night left at the hotel.

The Hawaii-based couple was hoping to go out for a nice dinner in Las Vegas that night to celebrate Lacuesta’s 50th birthday. Instead, the two said they might hit up a McDonald’s drive-thru.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. You had 9/11, you had the recession, and life went on. … But this is like, wow,” Charbonneau said.

At the Palms, security guards watched over the self-parking entrances, turning away anyone who tried to get into the property. The Red Rock Resorts-owned property is set to close its hotel by 6 p.m. Thursday.

A Tuesday statement from Golden Entertainment, which operates the Strat, said it would shut down hotels within 48 hours following Sisolak’s orders. The Strat’s website said its hotel will close by 11 a.m. Thursday.

Woo Je, an exchange student at the Illinois Institute of Technology, was supposed to stay at the property for three nights, but had to cut his trip short a day.

“They said we couldn’t stay,” he said as he walked out of the property. “We’re very concerned (to fly during the outbreak). We planned to go to Los Angeles, but we canceled. … For tourists, (the shutdown is) not good. But I think it’s for U.S. citizens.”

Nathalea Neiva, who had been visiting from Brazil, said she was originally staying at Excalibur before she had to move to the Strat. MGM Resort International properties closed Tuesday.

Now, she’s trying to find a way home; as of Wednesday, she wasn’t sure when she could schedule a flight to Brazil.

“We are afraid because of the airlines,” she said. “We tried to call the airlines, and we were on hold more than two hours. … There’s no information. We don’t know anything.”

Dawn Hanson was staying at Bally’s this week with a group of friends.

They had always planned to leave Wednesday on a flight booked for 7 p.m., and originally thought they’d hang out at the casino after they checked out of the hotel that morning.

But then the casino closed, and their flight was pushed back to 11:59 p.m.

Hanson said a shuttle was picking them up to take them to McCarran International Airport, where they’d sit for 12 hours and wait for their flight.

“They told us we would still be able to get breakfast at the restaurants this morning, but when we woke up, they were all closed,” Hanson said. “We had to walk to CVS – which was open, thank God – and get sandwiches.”

Impact on employees

According to the American Gaming Association, 96 percent of the country’s casino workforce was affected by mass closures as of Wednesday afternoon. A Wednesday report from the U.S. Travel Association found the virus will cost the U.S. travel sector 4.6 million jobs by the end of April.

Station Casinos said it would continue to offer regular pay and health benefits to all hourly and salaried full-time team members through April 30, and has moved several hundred part-time employees to full-time status so they could receive full benefits. 

But one on-call Station Casinos employee, who was granted anonymity to protect her ability to go back to work, said her job didn’t make the cut.

She said she’s since been trying to file for unemployment for two days, but the phone lines are so busy, she can’t get through.

The worker said she’s not concerned for herself — she got a “really nice” tax refund this year, and has enough money saved up to last her the next couple months if she gets unemployment insurance benefits. It’s her coworkers she’s worried about.

“It’s like a little vacation for me,” she said. But “most of us live paycheck to paycheck.”

The employee said she thought the 30-day shutdown “may be overkill,” but she said she understood why the decision was made.

“I’d rather be safe than sorry,” she said. “Thousands of people are dying.”

Las Vegas Sands Corp. confirmed Wednesday that all employees will be paid during the mandated 30-day closure, and no layoffs are being considered.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. said it would offer payroll coverage to all employees for 30 days.

A Caesars Entertainment Corp. spokesman said Wednesday that the company would “comply with every element of the closure order” and wants to communicate with employees before sharing it with the media.

A statement from Boyd Gaming Corp. did not address how the shutdown would affect staffing.

MGM Resorts International confirmed Wednesday that it will offer two weeks of pay and benefits for part-time and full-time furloughed employees. The company will also pay benefits for all eligible employees enrolled in MGM Resorts health plans through June 30.

Company spokespeople did not address whether employees would be paid beyond two weeks.

One MGM employee, who was granted anonymity to protect his ability to go back to work, said he worries about how he’ll be able to afford rent now that he doesn’t have a job; he signed a Facebook petition asking for forgiveness on rent and mortgage payments.

“Mortgages and rent will be still due even after the two weeks. … How are we supposed to afford it?” he said. “My apartment management company said they will waive the late fees, but that’s it.”

He said he was upset that he and other employees are worried about income while outgoing Chairman and CEO Jim Murren is leaving soon with a $32 million exit package.

“The employees (need that money) the most,” he said.

At the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, a large group of people gathered Monday morning to take photos. A small picket sign reading “closed” was duct-taped to the landmark.

Claire Stones, a tourist from England, said she’s disappointed in the shutdown and will have to return home sooner than planned. She said she wasn’t worried about the virus.

“I wish it was open,” she said.

Jerry and Anna Mary Terroba, who were taking photos of the welcome sign with a selfie stick on Monday, said they want to make the most of their anniversary trip, even if it was cut short.

“We’ll see if we can get a steak at the supermarket,” Jerry Terroba said. “Maybe takeout, have a toast.”

Overall, they said they weren’t worried about catching the virus in Las Vegas.

“It doesn’t make a difference, being in Las Vegas or anywhere else,” he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, crowded travel settings like airports “may increase chances of getting COVID-19, if there are other travelers with coronavirus infection. … Depending on your unique circumstances, you may choose to delay or cancel your plans.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Rick Velotta and Alexis Egeland contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
2
Sisolak announces closure of all nonessential businesses
Sisolak announces closure of all nonessential businesses
3
‘Cannot survive:’ Las Vegas mayor asks governor to shorten business shutdown
‘Cannot survive:’ Las Vegas mayor asks governor to shorten business shutdown
4
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
5
Las Vegas casinos going dark for at least 30 days — PHOTOS
Las Vegas casinos going dark for at least 30 days — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unprecedented order on nonessential Nevada businesses will shut down 440 licensed casinos. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn CEO and Dr. Rebecca Katz go over coronavirus - Video
The Wynn CEO Matt Maddox and Dr. Rebecca Katz give a warning about the coronavirus in Las Vegas and around the world.
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel - VIDEO
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists upset with MGM Resorts' lack of closure notice - VIDEO
Tourists like David and Emma Walker, who are visiting from Scotland, found out about MGM Resorts' property closures through Google, instead of the Luxor where they are currently staying. The Walkers are upset with how MGM has handled the situation by not making their customers aware of the closures first. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced Sunday it is temporarily suspending operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice” effective Tuesday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
Documentation obtained by the Review-Journal shows Caesars Entertainment Corp. has begun laying off employees amid reduced travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traveling through Las Vegas airport during coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO
Passengers travel through the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists in Las Vegas share their concerns over coronavirus - VIDEO
Tourists share their concerns over coronavirus while they are visiting Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets - VIDEO
Las Vegas-based casino operators’ shares tumbled Thursday morning along with other stocks as financial markets reacted to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer and Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavy traffic expected for CONEXPO next week in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Heavy traffic is expected in the area surrounding the Las Vegas Convention Center next week as 130,000 attendees flock to a pair of trade shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas conventions proceeding despite coronavirus fears - VIDEO
While the upcoming Adobe, ASEAN, Atmosphere, and NXT conferences have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, many other upcoming conferences in Las Vegas are still scheduled as planned. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watch Las Vegas construction boom change the city skyline
An aerial look at the changing landscape in Las Vegas construction over the past year.
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Details on MSG Sphere crawler crane - VIDEO
The world’s fourth-largest crawler crane has arrived to begin work on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Massive crane arrives at MSG Sphere site for upcoming heavy lifts - VIDEO
The 869-ton, 580-foot-high DEMAG CC-8800, the world’s fourth-largest crawler crane, has arrived in Las Vegas to begin work on the MSG Sphere project. (Madison Square Garden and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas' housing market cools down - VIDEO
In early 2019 Las Vegas home prices were rising at the fastest rate in the nation. But Las Vegas ended 2019 with some of the slowest-rising prices in the nation. In December, Southern Nevada prices were up 2.6% year-over-year in December, compared to 3.8% nationwide, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index . Phoenix saw a a 6.5% price gain. Charlotte, North Carolina, saw a 5.3% price gain. Tampa, Florida saw a 5.2% price gain. Prices rose just 1% in Chicago and New York. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts last Las Vegas operator standing in Osaka bid - VIDEO
Japan is getting ready to issue three highly coveted gaming licenses. The country’s gaming market is estimated to be worth more than $25 billion a year once resorts open in 2025. If the estimates stand up, Japan would become the second-largest gaming market in the world behind Chinese gaming enclave Macau. MGM and at least eight other companies had been vying for the Japanese licenses. In 2019 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. turned their attention to other areas. Caesars Entertainment Corp. dropped out of the race altogether. MGM teamed up with Japanese financial services group Orix for its bid for a gaming license. MGM/Orix group was the only one to participate in the RFP process. "We think MGM is in a very good position in Osaka at this point" - Union Gaming analyst John DeCree (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Plans for luxury hotel on south Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall speaks with Renee Summerour about a California developer's plan to help revamp the south Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Chairman, CEO of MGM Resorts Jim Murren stepping down - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren will be stepping down as chairman and CEO. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas opens new convention center space - VIDEO
On Feb. 10, 2020, Wynn Las Vegas opened its new convention center expansion that more than doubled its sellable space. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local tattoo shop tattoos MAGIC attendees - VIDEO
Club Tattoo is giving away tattoos to the people who attend the biannual fashion convention throughout its three days at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New report shows January home sales jump - VIDEO
Las Vegas’ housing market had another big jump in sales from year-ago levels as prices stayed relatively flat, a new report shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Creed perfume store part of growing Las Vegas Strip luxury retail - VIDEO
Andrea DeCarlo, general manager at Creed at the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip, talks about her luxury perfume store Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Newest tech gadgets at store in Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
A new store at Forum Shops at Caesars, b8ta, encourages shoppers to play with the hottest tech gadgets. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Preview Las Vegas 2020 - VIDEO
Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, hints at new branding slogan for Las Vegas, which will no longer be “What happens here, stays here.” The new slogan will be unveiled Jan. 26 during the Grammy Awards. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boring Company could provide a solution to parking problems - VIDEO
LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill believes a potential solution for parking problems is the Boring Company’s $52.5 million people-mover -- a system that could eventually be expanded citywide connecting resorts and even McCarran International Airport to the Convention Center.
The Blackstone Group has partnered with MGM Resorts to acquire more properties - VIDEO
A few months after the Blackstone Group bought the Bellagio for more than $4 billion, it has partnered with MGM Resorts on a deal to acquire two other Las Vegas Strip properties. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas Strip revelers celebrate last party before closures begin
By / RJ

St. Patrick’s Day revelers at Rock & Reilly’s pub watched Gov. Steve Sisolak’s news conference announcing the 30-day closure of casinos and other nonessential business. After the conference, REM’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know it” played at the pub.