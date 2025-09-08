Strip megaresort appoints new legal execs as part of stricter regulatory oversight

The executives were appointed as the casino-hotel works to strengthen compliance and distance itself from regulatory issues under prior leadership.

Resorts World Las Vegas has appointed two new senior legal executives as the North Strip hotel-casino works to strengthen compliance and distance itself from regulatory issues under prior leadership.

Lou Dorn has been named chief legal officer and corporate secretary, while Elizabeth Tranchina will serve as general counsel, the property announced Monday. The two industry veterans will “oversee legal, regulatory, governance, and risk-related functions for the resort, helping to drive operational excellence and support long-term growth,” Resorts World said in a release.

Dorn was most recently senior vice president and general counsel for Bally’s Corp.’s North American operations. His prior industry experience includes SLS Las Vegas, Aliante casino-hotel, the Las Vegas Hilton and Monarch Casino in Reno. Dorn’s early career included roles as chief of the corporate securities division for the Nevada Gaming Control Board and as deputy attorney general for the state.

“Lou brings an exceptional depth of experience in gaming law and regulatory compliance that will be instrumental as we continue to grow and evolve,” said Jim Murren, chairman of Resorts World, in a statement. “His leadership will help ensure our operations remain forward-thinking, responsible, and built on a strong legal foundation.”

Tranchina brings more than two decades of legal and regulatory experience in gaming and hospitality, including senior leadership roles at Rio casino-hotel and, most recently, Investar Bank, where she oversaw legal operations, compliance and risk management.

Carlos Castro, president and chief financial officer of Resorts World, said Tranchina “brings a steady, solutions-oriented mindset to complex legal challenges,” and noted that her experience in the financial and gaming sectors will add “valuable perspective.”

The appointments come as Resorts World works to reinforce compliance and regulatory oversight following a settlement with Nevada gaming regulators in March. According to the initial regulatory complaint, Resorts World — a $4.3 billion property that opened in June 2021 at the north end of the Strip — operated for nearly two years with a culture that suggested persons with ties to illegal bookmaking were welcomed at the property.

The Nevada Gaming Commission approved a $10.5 million settlement with Resorts World and its parent company, Genting Berhad, for allowing individuals with ties to illegal bookmaking and prior felony convictions to gamble at the property. The fine is the second-largest ever imposed by the state, behind a $20 million penalty paid by Wynn Resorts in 2019.

Under the settlement, Resorts World agreed to implement stricter anti-money laundering protocols and make executive leadership changes.

