Strip megaresort finishes $300M room, suite remodel

The property updates were inspired by guest feedback, according to a company executive.

MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas has finished remodeling 3,969 rooms and suites in the main tower. (MGM Resorts International)

The $300 million room renovation project at one of the Strip’s largest hotel resorts is complete.

MGM Grand hotel-casino has finished remodeling 3,969 rooms and suites in the main tower, according to a news release Thursday from the property’s parent company, MGM Resorts International.

Mike Neubecker, president and chief operating officer of MGM Grand, said the property updates were inspired by guest feedback.

“MGM Grand has long stood out as one of the most iconic resorts on The Strip, and this remodel marks an ambitious step forward in the resort’s evolution,” he said.

Construction at MGM Grand began in December 2024 and finished slightly ahead of schedule.

The project created an additional 111 suites, with roughly 350 standard-size rooms on three top-level floors being converted and combined into larger spaces. MGM Grand now has a total of 753 suites, with the new accommodations ranging in size from 675 square feet to 1,784 square feet, according to the news release.

Thursday’s formal announcement comes more than two weeks after MGM officials told investors and analysts that the MGM Grand project was done during a quarterly earnings call at the end of October. Bill Hornbuckle, president and chief executive officer of MGM Resorts, described the renovated MGM Grand rooms as “spectacular,” and suggested the hotel would see more visitors and could charge higher room rates as a result.

The current iteration of MGM Grand opened in 1993 as the largest hotel in the world. It has undergone multiple renovations and updates since then, including the completion of room renovations in the resort’s Studio Tower (formerly known as the West Wing) in 2022. The last major renovations of the main tower were completed in 2012 and cost nearly $160 million.

MGM Resorts will begin renovate hotel rooms at Aria in November 2026, according to MGM Resorts executives. The bulk of construction will be set for the summer of 2027 to avoid key convention periods.

Once Aria is finished, MGM Resorts intends to renovate hotel rooms at The Cosmopolitan.

