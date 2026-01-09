Strip megaresort is keeping free parking for locals through spring

On the heels of a summer visitation slump caused by a myriad reasons, including macroeconomic concerns, negative perceptions around pricing and a significant decline in international travelers, Las Vegas casinos responded with an array of budget-friendly deals and offers.

Fontainebleau casino is extending free self-parking for locals and rewards card members to kick off the new year, the property announced.

The Strip megaresort will continue offering complimentary parking for all Nevada residents and Fontainebleau Rewards members through May 31, according to a news release.

Fontainebleau, the $3.7 billion, 67-story hotel-casino, which opened in December 2023, also has a valet-validation program for guests visiting the property’s dining, retail or spa options.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is among several operators, including fellow North Strip megaresort Resorts World Las Vegas, trying to entice locals by eliminating self-parking fees, which are among the most frequently cited grievances when discussing the city’s affordability issues. Caesars Entertainment, which operates eight casinos along the resort corridor, recently extended its Sunday through Thursday free self-parking perk for Nevada residents.

Many casinos on the Strip, including the nine operated by MGM Resorts International, both the Wynn and Encore, and the Venetian/Palazzo, allow Nevada residents to self-park free of charge for several hours, except during special events.

