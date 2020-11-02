86°F
Casinos & Gaming

Strip resort gets fine for violating COVID-19 safety measures

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2020 - 12:58 pm
 
Updated November 2, 2020 - 1:04 pm

Aria has been fined for not complying with COVID-19 related health and safety measures, according to a Monday statement from the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The MGM Resorts International property, located on the Strip, received a $12,617 penalty for a “lack of social distancing at point-of-sale terminals used by employees,” according to the statement. Nevada OSHA instigated the investigation after receiving a complaint or referral.

A spokesman for MGM did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Eureka Owl Club at 61 North Main St. in Eureka also received a citation last week. The bar and steakhouse was issued a $2,950 penalty after OSHA found employees not wearing face coverings or not wearing them properly.

The citation was issued after officials observed noncompliance with at least one requirement during an initial observation and follow-up visit at the club

Eureka Owl Club owner Eleny Mentaberry did not immediately return a request for comment.

Nevada OSHA has issued 177 notices and citations related to COVID-19 measures since mid-March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

