Casinos & Gaming

Strong Strip performance boosts state’s September gaming win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2023 - 8:37 am
 
The MGM Riches slot machines are seen inside of the Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursda ...
The MGM Riches slot machines are seen inside of the Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A strong performance on the Strip in September boosted the state’s monthly gaming win, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

The Strip’s 60 licensed casinos won $741.2 million from gamblers for the month, lifting the state win to $1.27 billion, a 1.7 percent increase over last year and an all-time record for any September.

The Strip win was up 6.9 percent from a year ago, offsetting declines experienced in most of the state’s other markets.

The Laughlin market also was strong, up 6.4 percent to $41.6 million, but other Southern Nevada markets — downtown Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip, North Las Vegas and Mesquite — had declines of up to 9.4 percent.

For the first quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year, statewide win is up 2.9 percent to $3.9 billion, Clark County’s 219 licensed properties were up 3.6 percent to $3.3 billion and the Strip was up 5.5 percent to $2.2 billion for July, August and September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

