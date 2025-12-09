Summerlin casino-hotel completes theater renovation

The movie theater received a number of upgrades as part of a property-wide renovation.

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa announced the completion of its Regal Red Rock theater on Tuesday via a news release. The renovation comes alongside other property-wide renovations. (Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa)

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa announced the completion of its Regal Red Rock theater on Tuesday via a news release. The renovation comes alongside other property-wide renovations. (Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa)

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa announced the completion of its Regal Red Rock theater on Tuesday via a news release. The renovation comes alongside other property-wide renovations. (Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa)

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa announced the completion of its Regal Red Rock theater on Tuesday via a news release. The renovation comes alongside other property-wide renovations. (Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa)

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa announced the completion of its Regal Red Rock theater on Tuesday via a news release. The renovation comes alongside other property-wide renovations. (Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa)

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa announced the completion of its Regal Red Rock theater on Tuesday via a news release. The renovation comes alongside other property-wide renovations. (Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa)

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa announced the completion of its Regal Red Rock theater on Tuesday via a news release. The renovation comes alongside other property-wide renovations. (Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa)

A Summerlin casino-hotel has completed the remodel of its movie theater amidst property-wide upgrades.

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa announced the completion of its Regal Red Rock theater on Tuesday via a news release. The renovation comes alongside other property-wide renovations.

“Following renovation work and significant capital investment at Regal Red Rock, we are confident this theatre will be the best moviegoing destination in Las Vegas,” said Todd Boruff, senior vice president, real estate at Regal in a statement.

A new viewing option is included in the revamp, adding the new RPX experience, which is “next-generation HDR projection,” with Dolby Atmos sound and seating with Magnify8 technology.

The lobby has been remodeled to take on a “warm, modern aesthetic,” with a refreshed lobby, an added lounge and an expanded concession stand. The new concession stand includes new food and beverage options, as well as a full-service bar with cocktails, craft beers and specialty beverages.

Luxury recliner seating was introduced in the auditoriums, including in the IMAX auditorium, as well as optimized projection and enhanced sound.

Additionally, the theater will now include self-service ticketing kiosks.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.