Summerlin casino launches rebrand

With a new year comes a new name for what formerly was the JW Marriott and the Rampart Casino to its original name of The Resort at Summerlin.

The Resort at Summerlin sign is seen on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. The Rampart Casino and JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa are rebranding as The Resort at Summerlin, effective January 1, 2026. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A resort that has been known by two names is getting a new name for the new year.

The property formerly known as JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and by Rampart Casino will be known as The Resort at Summerlin on Jan. 1.

Michelle McHugh, general manager of the property on Rampart Boulevard at Summerlin Parkway, said the resort is taking on the rebranding as it completes a $75 million remodeling project that is upgrading rooms, adding a high-limit room to the casino and opening new restaurants.

“We love being part of the Summerlin community,” McHugh said in a recent interview. “We’re honored that it gets to be part of our name. I need to get to everybody that we have one name when we tell them where we work.”

When the property first opened in 1999 it had The Resort at Summerlin name. But McHugh said some referred to it as the Rampart Casino while others called it by its corporate partnership name.

McHugh said the resort would retain its partnership with JW Marriott and the property’s heritage would stay intact because the resort’s loyalty program would retain its Rampart Rewards name.

“We’ve debated it for 13 years whether or not we should change our name,” she said. “And now, it’s decided.”

The renovation included all of the property’s 549 oversized room of at least 550 square feet. The casino upgraded its slot machine product and painted walls, installed new carpet and wallpaper, improved lighting and modernized its indoor and outdoor meeting space.

One of the biggest changes for the casino is turning over operation of the property’s race and sportsbook to Caesars Entertainment after next year’s Super Bowl.

Plans for the sportsbook space include a new video wall, a 360-degree LED display at the sportsbook bar and 20 self-service betting kiosks placed inside the sportsbook and throughout the casino. Caesars said the retail sportsbook will mirror the betting markets available on its mobile app, including live in-play wagering, same-game parlays, player props and futures.

The Resort at Summerlin has about 1,300 employees. Its casino was once operated by the Cannery group, but when a lease ended in 2012, the resort’s operators began managing it.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.