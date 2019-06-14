Sunset Station employees vote for Culinary Union to represent them

Sunset Station will become the fifth Station Casinos property to have workers represented by the Culinary Union after a representation vote on Thursday.

Worker's at Sunset Station celebrate after voting to unionize on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Culinary Union 226)

Sunset Station will become the fifth Station Casino property to be represented by the Culinary and Bartenders unions.

A representative of Culinary Union Local 226 said late Thursday that 83 percent of 437 workers voted for representation in a one-day election that day.

About 600 Sunset Station workers will be represented by the Culinary and Bartenders Union Local 165, Nevada affiliates of UNITE HERE, which represents more than 57,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno.

“Once again, Station Casinos workers, this time at Sunset Station, have spoken loud and clear that they want a union, fair wages, and good benefits like at other union casinos in Las Vegas and that they want to be treated fairly on the job,” Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer and leader of the Culinary Union, said in an emailed statement. “We call on Station Casinos to immediately to negotiate and settle a fair contract for the workers at Sunset Station, Palms, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, and Boulder Station.”

A Station Casinos representative had no comment on the Culinary vote.

Sunset Station is a 448-room hotel with a 162,000-square-foot casino in Henderson. Opened in June 1997, the property’s 72-lane bowling center at the time was the largest in Southern Nevada when it opened.

The election was supervised by the National Labor Relations Board.

Successful representation votes have occurred at Boulder Station in September 2016, at Palace Station in March 2017, at Green Valley Ranch in November 2017, at Palms in April 2018, and this month at Sunset.

Station Casinos and the Culinary have had an acrimonious history since the union began seeking votes for representation. The two sides have battled in court over allegations that the company has engaged in unfair labor practices. Appeals have yet to be resolved.

