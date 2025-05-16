Table game player hits for more than $486K at off-Strip casino
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
Nice timing.
Playing a second hand, a guest at The Orleans won more than $486,000 Wednesday after drawing a straight flush on the Pai-Gow Progressive game, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.
The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing $30 per hand plus two side bets — a $1 progressive side bet and a $5 Fortune Bonus side bet. On just his second hand, the player was dealt a natural seven-card flush — three through nine of clubs — scoring the $461,351 progressive jackpot, plus a $25,000 Fortune Bonus.
Two others at the table each received a $3,000 off their Fortune Bonus bets.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Some people are comfortable with $125 hands.
Congrats on the $10k win! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/usKsUlJUtu
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 14, 2025
Binion’s
Believe it.
Unbelievable jackpots at Binion's last week! Can you believe it? Try your luck at Binion's today! 🎉🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/r3WEhVaf2W
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) May 12, 2025
Cannery
Huge win on Coin Trio.
Join us in celebrating our lucky guest's whopping $35k victory! pic.twitter.com/8Se6tL2UDP
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 15, 2025
Golden Nugget
Some five-figure finds downtown.
Big win energy at Golden Nugget ⭐️#Winner #Slots #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/oZ9ysDYCih
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) May 15, 2025
Oyo Las Vegas
Hurrah, Stefan!
Stefan just hit a $18,892.98 JACKPOT on Railroad Riches! This train’s bringing BIG wins...who’s next? 🎰🚂💸#Jackpot #Winning #VivaLasOYO #Congrats pic.twitter.com/H4Y47Vxhkb
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) May 15, 2025
Sam’s Town
Don’t tilt.
🚨 Ring the bell! A guest just hit the jackpot on Pinball Double Gold at Sam’s Town for $20,760! Talk about a pinball power play! pic.twitter.com/vP3XAm5PMo
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 13, 2025
Santa Fe Station
Congrats, Karen!
3PM Cash Ball didn’t hit but Karen came early to the 1PM session to save her seat for the 3PM $112,918 Cashball session… but ended up hitting the Cashball for $13,022 instead! 💸🤯 https://t.co/sUAiSPjolw pic.twitter.com/dkJ7bO8kTH
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 13, 2025
Sunset Station
Hit the royal flush on the right row.
MULTI STRIKE POKER JACKPOT ALERT ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ ♠️
Congratulations to the lucky winner who hit a $32,032.50 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/eyiNKQvJAB
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 13, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.