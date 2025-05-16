Table game player hits for more than $486K at off-Strip casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

How are Las Vegas resorts responding to new FTC ‘junk fee’ rule?

A guest won a $461,351 progressive jackpot, plus a $25,000 Fortune Bonus, on pai gow Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

Nice timing.

Playing a second hand, a guest at The Orleans won more than $486,000 Wednesday after drawing a straight flush on the Pai-Gow Progressive game, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing $30 per hand plus two side bets — a $1 progressive side bet and a $5 Fortune Bonus side bet. On just his second hand, the player was dealt a natural seven-card flush — three through nine of clubs — scoring the $461,351 progressive jackpot, plus a $25,000 Fortune Bonus.

Two others at the table each received a $3,000 off their Fortune Bonus bets.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Some people are comfortable with $125 hands.

Congrats on the $10k win! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/usKsUlJUtu — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 14, 2025

Binion’s

Believe it.

Unbelievable jackpots at Binion's last week! Can you believe it? Try your luck at Binion's today! 🎉🎰💰 pic.twitter.com/r3WEhVaf2W — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) May 12, 2025

Cannery

Huge win on Coin Trio.

Join us in celebrating our lucky guest's whopping $35k victory! pic.twitter.com/8Se6tL2UDP — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 15, 2025

Golden Nugget

Some five-figure finds downtown.

Oyo Las Vegas

Hurrah, Stefan!

Sam’s Town

Don’t tilt.

🚨 Ring the bell! A guest just hit the jackpot on Pinball Double Gold at Sam’s Town for $20,760! Talk about a pinball power play! pic.twitter.com/vP3XAm5PMo — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 13, 2025

Santa Fe Station

Congrats, Karen!

3PM Cash Ball didn’t hit but Karen came early to the 1PM session to save her seat for the 3PM $112,918 Cashball session… but ended up hitting the Cashball for $13,022 instead! 💸🤯 https://t.co/sUAiSPjolw pic.twitter.com/dkJ7bO8kTH — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) May 13, 2025

Sunset Station

Hit the royal flush on the right row.

MULTI STRIKE POKER JACKPOT ALERT ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ ♠️ Congratulations to the lucky winner who hit a $32,032.50 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/eyiNKQvJAB — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 13, 2025

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.