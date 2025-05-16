82°F
Casinos & Gaming

Table game player hits for more than $486K at off-Strip casino

A guest won a $461,351 progressive jackpot, plus a $25,000 Fortune Bonus, on pai gow Wednesday, ...
A guest won a $461,351 progressive jackpot, plus a $25,000 Fortune Bonus, on pai gow Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at The Orleans in Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2025 - 11:12 am
 

Nice timing.

Playing a second hand, a guest at The Orleans won more than $486,000 Wednesday after drawing a straight flush on the Pai-Gow Progressive game, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was playing $30 per hand plus two side bets — a $1 progressive side bet and a $5 Fortune Bonus side bet. On just his second hand, the player was dealt a natural seven-card flush — three through nine of clubs — scoring the $461,351 progressive jackpot, plus a $25,000 Fortune Bonus.

Two others at the table each received a $3,000 off their Fortune Bonus bets.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Some people are comfortable with $125 hands.

Binion’s

Believe it.

Cannery

Huge win on Coin Trio.

Golden Nugget

Some five-figure finds downtown.

Oyo Las Vegas

Hurrah, Stefan!

Sam’s Town

Don’t tilt.

Santa Fe Station

Congrats, Karen!

Sunset Station

Hit the royal flush on the right row.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

