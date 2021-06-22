105°F
Take a peek inside Resorts World ahead of Thursday’s opening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2021 - 1:51 pm
 
Resorts World Las Vegas Conrad Typical King Bedroom. (Resorts World Las Vegas)
Resorts World Las Vegas Exterior. (Resorts World Las Vegas)
Resorts World Las Vegas Dawg House Exterior (Resorts World Las Vegas)
Resorts World Las Vegas Fitness Center. (Resorts World Las Vegas)
Resorts World Las Vegas Hilton One Bedroom Entertainment Suite Master Bathroom. (Resorts World ...
Resorts World Las Vegas Hilton One Bedroom Entertainment Suite Bathroom. (Resorts World Las Vegas)
Resorts World Las Vegas Hilton OneBedroom Entertainment Suite Living Room. (Resorts World Las V ...
Resorts World Las Vegas Poker Room. (Resorts World Las Vegas)
Resorts World Las Vegas Sun's Out Buns Out Exterior. (Resorts World Las Vegas)
Resorts World Las Vegas Sun's Out Buns Out Interior. (Resorts World Las Vegas)
With construction workers scrambling to put the finishing touches on the $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas, members of the media were escorted through a tour of the first Strip megaresort to be built in more than a decade.

Journalists weren’t allowed to take pictures during the 2-and-a-half hour tour that included stops in each of the three Hilton-branded hotel lobbies, the District area filled with retail and food options and the fifth-floor pool deck.

When the clock strikes 11 p.m. Thursday, Resorts World will start a new chapter when it opens the doors of its 3,500-room integrated resort on the 88-acre site once home to the storied Stardust.

The last all-new hotel-casino built from the ground up on the Strip was The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which opened in 2010.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

For more Resorts World coverage, visit lvrj.com/resortsworld.

