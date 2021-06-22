Take a peek inside Resorts World ahead of Thursday’s opening
At 11 p.m. Thursday, Resorts World will open the doors of its 3,500-room integrated resort on the site once home to the storied Stardust.
With construction workers scrambling to put the finishing touches on the $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas, members of the media were escorted through a tour of the first Strip megaresort to be built in more than a decade.
Journalists weren’t allowed to take pictures during the 2-and-a-half hour tour that included stops in each of the three Hilton-branded hotel lobbies, the District area filled with retail and food options and the fifth-floor pool deck.
When the clock strikes 11 p.m. Thursday, Resorts World will start a new chapter when it opens the doors of its 3,500-room integrated resort on the 88-acre site once home to the storied Stardust.
The last all-new hotel-casino built from the ground up on the Strip was The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which opened in 2010.
