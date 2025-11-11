Teamsters OK strike at off-Strip casino

Workers at an off-Strip hotel-casino could be heading toward a strike after two years of failed contract negotiations.

Members of Teamsters Local 986 at Rio voted to authorize a strike over unfair labor practices, according to a Monday night press release. The vote follows nearly two years of stalled negotiations with Dreamscape, the property’s owner and an affiliate of Hyatt Resorts.

“The Rio can afford to meet the demands of our members, but management is refusing so they can put more money in their own pockets. It’s wrong, and the Teamsters are not going to let them get away with it,” Local 986 President Tim Vera said in the release.

New York-based Dreamscape did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.

The union said nearly 100 Rio Teamsters have been working under a contract that expired in April 2024. The members claim to have filed multiple unfair labor practice complaints against management as “frustration mounts with the Rio’s refusal to bargain in good faith.”

With a busy upcoming events calendar for Las Vegas that includes the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix (Nov. 20-22), National Finals Rodeo (Dec. 4-13) and the holidays, Teamsters representatives said they hope Rio understands the urgency and resolves the issue quickly.

“It’s time for the Rio to quit playing games and get serious at the bargaining table,” said Jose Culin, a Rio front desk worker and member of Local 986, in a statement. “We are proud of the work we do, but the way this company is treating us is unacceptable.”

Dreamscape acquired Rio from Caesars Entertainment in 2019 for $516.3 million, but did not take over operations of the property until October 2023. The firm has reportedly spent nearly $300 million on renovations and upgrades at the off-Strip hotel-casino.

