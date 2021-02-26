Texas woman hits jackpot for over $300K while waiting for flight
Killings some time while waiting for a flight at McCarran Airport paid off nicely Thursday morning for a Texas woman.
Updated February 26, 2021 - 12:20 pm
Killings some time while waiting for a flight paid off nicely Thursday morning for a Texas woman.
Megan H. of Flower Mound, Texas, won more than $302,000 while playing the Wheel of Fortune slots in the B Concourse, according to McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews.
No other details were available.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.