‘That’s criminal’: $26 minibar water bottle at Strip casino-hotel sparks social media outrage

From free parking to waived resort fees, here’s why Las Vegas casinos are rolling out deals this summer

How much does a bottle of water cost? At a Strip hotel minibar: $26.

A Las Vegas visitor wrote into blog View from the Wing to share a water bottle from the minibar at the Aria was $26.

“Told me the price after I had already (out of thirst, in the desert) consumed (fortunately only one) bottle of water,” said the visitor who wrote in. “Fortunately the Starbucks downstairs sold water for “only $7.45.”

Also mentioned in the blog, a worker had to enter his room to clean out the minibar, saying there was “food crammed in the fridge from two guests ago.” The worker told the guest they were understaffed.

“Water in the desert is crucial to survival and incredibly expensive for guests staying there!” said View from the Wing writer Gary Leff. “They have clearly given up on any idea of hospitality.”

MGM Resorts International, operators of the Aria, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The blog post has sparked outrage on social media, with over 1,600 shares. This is not the first time a Strip property has ignited anger, in locals and residents alike, over extra charges. In early June, a social media post depicting a $60 (plus tax) early check-in fee on a digital kiosk at Flamingo hotel-casino went viral.

Las Vegas social media influencer Las Vegas Locally reshared the blog post on the price of water on June 16, garnering over 16,000 views, with commenters sharing their thoughts, as well as tips.

“That’s criminal,” said X user @BeenJammin29.

Multiple commenters said the guest could have gone to a convenience or grocery store to stock up on water and essentials, or just use the tap, rather than coughing up $26.

“I just buy a 24 pack of bottled water from the supermarket and bring it to the hotel,” said user @BigT8429. “I know I’m not the only one who does that: but it actually helps me save a lot of money.”

Other people have also fallen victim to the expensive minibar prices. Another X poster, @travelpoints101, said they had a similar experience at the minibar when they were charged $17 f0r a bag of gummy worms.

“I am so used to being elite at other chains, & they had it sitting out like elite benefits,” said the poster.

Minibar prices in Vegas hotel rooms are notoriously expensive. On April 29, Facebook poster “Lasvegasbloggerandi,” expressed similar concern over the price of Aria’s minibar, posting a picture of the menu.

A Fiji water bottle was $24.75 and a “Coca-Cola Deluxe” (which they said is just a regular can of Coca-Cola) was $13.75.

“Do you think it’s fair to pay for the convenience or this is price gouging?” asked the post.

The blog post was shared by user “Steve Gambler” on popular Facebook group Las Vegas Foodies, which has over 104,000 members, saying: “These things are killing the tourism.”

Visitation to Las Vegas saw a decline for the fourth month in a row, according to a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority report from late May. Some hypothesize casinos are pushing visitors to a tipping point, with consumers tired of being “nickel and dimed.”

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.